Let’s not fight ourselves; the opponent is NDC — Kennedy Agyapong to NPP

Former Assin Central MP, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, has urged members of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to stop fighting among themselves and rather focus their energy on the real opponent — the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

According to him, internal attacks only weaken the party’s chances of recapturing power in the 2028 general elections.

“Remember that our actual political opponent is not within our party. The NPP must not expend its energy fighting amongst itself.

“If we genuinely seek to capture power in 2028 and deliver progress and prosperity to the Ghanaian people, then our focus must shift to the NDC, rather than internal skirmishes,” a statement from his camp said.

The statement, signed by his personal assistant Prince Adjei and released on Friday, also urged party members to uphold unity, decorum, and discipline.

It comes after Bono Regional Chairman of the party, Kwame Baffoe Abronye, described Mr. Agyapong as “a devil” and “ungrateful” on Wontumi Radio on Friday, May 2.

This follows a previous confrontation between the two during the party’s ongoing post-election thank-you tour in Berekum, where they openly exchanged insults.

Despite that, Mr. Agyapong says he has forgiven Mr. Abronye for the attacks.

“Our commitment is to peace, discipline, and unity within our great party. The thrust is for all to know, we’ve forgiven Mr. Abronye,” the statement said.