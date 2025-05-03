I’ve forgiven Abronye over his attacks on me — Kennedy Agyapong

Former Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, says he has forgiven the Bono Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kwame Baffoe Abronye, over his recent verbal attacks.

The two clashed during the opposition party’s ongoing post-election thank-you tour in Berekum, where they exchanged insults in public.

Although the encounter ended with what appeared to be a truce, Abronye launched another attack on Wontumi Radio on Friday, May 2, describing Mr. Agyapong as “a devil” and “ungrateful.”

Reacting to the comment in a statement issued on Friday and signed by his personal assistant, Prince Adjei, Mr. Agyapong’s camp condemned the outburst and urged the regional chairman to make remarks that promote party unity.

“Our commitment is to peace, discipline, and unity within our great party. The thrust is for all to know, we’ve forgiven Mr. Abronye.

“However, as a party that operates within a constitutional democracy, we must always be mindful of the words we use, especially when addressing fellow members. Free speech is a right, but responsibility must accompany it. Unmeasured attacks only weaken the fabric of our unity,” the statement read in part.

The camp of the one-time NPP flagbearer aspirant further called on party members to refrain from divisive attacks and rather direct their energies at the ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC).

“Remember that our actual political opponent is not within our party. The NPP must not expend its energy fighting amongst itself. If we genuinely seek to capture power in 2028 and deliver progress and prosperity to the Ghanaian people, then our focus must shift to the NDC, rather than internal skirmishes.

“We urge all patriots to uphold unity, decorum, and discipline. Let us collaborate to build a stronger, united NPP for Ghana’s future,” it concluded.