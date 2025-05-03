ModernGhana logo
May 3: Cedi trades at GHS15.00 to $1 on forex market, GHS14.62 on average

May 3: Cedi trades at GHS15.00 to $1 on forex market, GHS14.62 on average
SAT, 03 MAY 2025

The Ghanaian Cedi has further appreciated against the United States dollar, with a buying rate of GHS13.89 per dollar and a selling rate of GHS14.62 as of Saturday, May 3, 2025.

At forex bureaus, the cedi is trading at GHS14.20 for those exchanging dollars for cedis and GHS15.00 for those converting cedis to dollars.

This data is sourced from Cedirates.com, a reputable Ghanaian platform for currency and fuel updates.

On the interbank market, the cedi is trading at GHS13.89 for buying dollars and GHS13.91 for selling dollars.

For the British pound, the average exchange rates are GHS18.40 for converting pounds to cedis and GHS19.50 for converting cedis to pounds.

Meanwhile, the Euro is trading at GHS15.64 for exchanging euros for cedis and GHS16.68 for converting cedis to Euros.

On the Bank of Ghana interbank market, the Pound is selling at GHS18.48, while the euro is trading at GHS15.75.

For money transfers, LemFi and Afriex are offering rates of GHS13.90 and GHS13.32 per dollar, respectively, for transfers from the US or the UK to Ghana.

For the British pound, LemFi and Afriex provide rates of GHS18.49 and GHS17.78, respectively.

For the Euro, Afriex offers GHS15.13 while LemFi’s rate stands at GHS15.76 per €1.

For digital subscription payments such as Netflix, Spotify, or Apple Music using Visa and Mastercard, the exchange rates are GHS14.93 and GHS14.87 respectively.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issuesPage: isaac-donkor-distinguished

