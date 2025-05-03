ModernGhana logo
Teaching hospitals to run only two accounts — Health Minister tells boards

  Sat, 03 May 2025
SAT, 03 MAY 2025

Minister for Health, Mr. Kwabena Mintah Akandoh, has officially inaugurated the newly constituted boards of major health institutions.

They include the Korle Bu, Komfo Anokye, Tamale, Cape Coast, and Sunyani Teaching Hospitals, the Food and Drugs Authority (FDA), and the Ghana College of Physicians and Surgeons.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony, Mr. Akandoh underscored that the appointments are not ceremonial but represent a "solemn call to service" that demands integrity, discipline, and a results-oriented approach.

He announced that all board members will be required to sign performance contracts outlining key performance indicators, with regular progress reports to be submitted directly to his office.

“We require more than good intentions—we need measurable outcomes and a relentless focus on results,” the Minister emphasised.

To strengthen hospital operations, Mr. Akandoh directed all teaching hospitals to maintain two distinct accounts: one dedicated to infrastructure maintenance and another for servicing essential medical equipment. “Maintenance is not an optional extra but a foundational obligation,” he stressed.

Turning to the growing threat of opioid abuse, the Minister called on the FDA to step up its regulatory and enforcement mechanisms. “We cannot and will not allow this crisis to spiral further,” he declared.

In addressing the Ghana College of Physicians and Surgeons, Mr. Akandoh highlighted the Mahama Cares Initiative, which aims to eliminate financial barriers to treatment for Non-Communicable Diseases.

He urged the College to expand specialist training programmes in critical areas such as cancer care, dialysis, and organ transplantation to ensure equitable healthcare access across the country.

“These are responsibilities to be honoured, not privileges to enjoy,” the Minister concluded, charging all board members to uphold the highest standards of public service and accountability.

