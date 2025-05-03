President Mahama attends inauguration of Gabon's president-elect in Libreville

President John Dramani Mahama arrived in Libreville, Gabon, on Friday evening to attend the inauguration and swearing-in ceremony of President-elect General Brice Clotaire Oligui Nguema, scheduled for Saturday, May 3, 2025.

General Nguema recorded a decisive victory in his country’s April 12th election after leading the nation for some time following a coup d’état that removed former President Omar Bongo.

President Mahama's presence at the inauguration highlights the strong bilateral relationship between Ghana and Gabon.

Under President Mahama's leadership, Ghana remains dedicated to promoting peace, security, and regional integration across Africa.

The President's delegation includes National Security Advisor Prosper Douglas Bani, Secretary to the President Dr. Callistus Mahama, Foreign Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, and Deputy Chief of Staff for Operations Stan Xoese Dogbe.