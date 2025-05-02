MoMo Fraud: Our staff can’t access your PIN; it’s system-generated – MTN Ghana

Godwin Tamakloe, Chief Risk and Compliance Officer of Mobile Money Limited

Godwin Tamakloe, Chief Risk and Compliance Officer of Mobile Money Limited, has firmly rejected allegations linking mobile money service personnel to the increasing fraud cases affecting users across the country.

Speaking in an interview on an Accra-based television station, Mr. Tamakloe addressed public concerns, stating that mobile money agents and staff do not have access to customer PINs and are not involved in schemes to defraud users.

“Our staff do not have access to your pins. The PIN is system-generated. It is not that somebody sits there and says that I want to reset my PIN and they key in the figures, and then it comes to you. It is a button, so when you click on that button, the system sends an SMS to you, and the PIN is in the message,” he explained.

He emphasised that the mobile money system is built with robust safeguards to protect customer data, ensuring users retain full control over their PINs.

“We even go ahead to tell you that you can change the PIN to any number that you want, so when the system gives you the number, you can change it to the number that you want,” he added.

Mr. Tamakloe assured the public that Mobile Money Limited remains committed to enhancing security protocols and educating users on how to protect themselves from fraudulent activities.