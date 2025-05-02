NPP suspends ‘Thank You Tour’ to prepare for May 5 ‘Save the Judiciary’ demo

The leadership of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has announced a plan to temporarily suspend its nationwide “Thank You Tour,” led by the party’s 2024 presidential candidate, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.

The decision is to allow the party to fully prepare and participate in the upcoming “Save the Judiciary Demo” slated for 5 May 2025.

This protest is being organised in response to President John Mahama’s controversial suspension of Chief Justice Gertrude Araba Esaaba Sackey Torkornoo, a move that the participating parties have condemned as a serious threat to the independence of the judiciary.

Speaking in an interview, the NPP’s National Organiser, Henry Nana Boakye (Nana B), emphasised that the upcoming protest is a national duty involving five political parties.

He stressed that the entire NPP membership must mobilise to send a firm message to the Mahama administration to respect judicial independence, hence the party plans to suspend its ongoing Thank You Tour.

“We are planning on suspending the tour so that all of us can be part of this, and it’s important because this is political parties coming together as a coalition, we are fighting for Ghanaians so the party intends to put on hold the tour so that all of us can come together to be part of this demonstration,” he said.

The demonstration, a joint effort by a coalition of five political parties including the NPP, is expected to attract thousands of participants from across the country.

The event is intended to defend the principle of separation of powers and uphold the integrity of Ghana’s democratic institutions.