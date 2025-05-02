ModernGhana logo
Infinix announces full integration of DeepSeek-R1, elevating AI experiences with the new NOTE Series

By Infinix
FRI, 02 MAY 2025

Infinix, a trendy tech brand for young consumers, has officially announced the full integration of DeepSeek-R1 across its devices, enabling Infinix smartphones running XOS 14.5 and above to access its capabilities through an upgrade.

The upcoming NOTE series, set for release in March, will also feature DeepSeek-R1, ushering in a new era of AI-powered innovation.

By incorporating DeepSeek AI technology into smart devices, Infinix aims to deliver a more intelligent and efficient experience in information retrieval and processing. DeepSeek-R1 has been seamlessly integrated with the Folax assistant, allowing users to access advanced AI capabilities through voice or text simply by enabling the DeepSeek-R1 Deep Thinking Mode within the Folax assistant interface.

Committed to the brand mission of "User First" and "Empowering the Global Young Generation," Infinix continues to enhance AI capabilities and embrace emerging opportunities in the evolving AI landscape.

The arrival of 2025 signals the transition from the Gen Alpha era to the Gen Beta era, accelerating AI-driven advancements. Under the "Infinix AI∞ Beta plan" Infinix is set to host its first-ever vertical-format AI Spring Launch Event in late March. Centered around Infinix AI∞ Lab, the event will introduce a comprehensive AI ecosystem spanning gaming, daily life, AI smartphones, and AIoT devices—bringing intelligent solutions to a wider audience. Stay tuned for more updates.

Source: Infinix

