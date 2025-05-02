ModernGhana logo
‘Collapsed’ STC still pays your salary — Nana Akomea rubbishes Deputy MD’s claims

FRI, 02 MAY 2025

Former Managing Director of the State Transport Corporation (STC), Nana Akomea, has fired back at claims by the company’s new leadership, describing them as ill-informed and misleading.

The current Deputy Managing Director of STC, Nuru Hamidan, had alleged that his predecessor ran the company aground through unsound and unilateral decisions.

In an interview on Accra FM’s Citizen Show with Kwabena Bobbie Ansah, Mr. Hamidan claimed that STC currently has no buses for operations, and that its assets were either sold, stolen, or leased out to cronies—leaving the company as “just a shell.”

However, responding in a social media post on Friday, May 2, Nana Akomea dismissed the claims and insisted every decision during his tenure was made collaboratively with staff and leadership across various departments.

“In my time at STC, I ran a stakeholder management structure. Every decision was taken with the participation of all, including union leadership, drivers, procurement and stores, operations, workshop/technical, finance, audit, ticketing, IT, and even the old retired staff—before board approval,” he wrote.

He questioned how a company alleged to have collapsed could still be paying salaries to over 700 staff, including the Deputy MD himself.

“It is quite surprising that the newly appointed Deputy Managing Director has described decisions involving all these stakeholders as ones that have totally collapsed the company.

“I wonder why he wasn’t asked to explain how such a ‘dead’ company is still paying salaries every month—for over 700 staff, including his own,” he said.

Mr. Akomea added that he plans to respond in full detail on the same radio platform when he returns to Accra, warning that “ill-informed propaganda will not pass.”

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issuesPage: isaac-donkor-distinguished

