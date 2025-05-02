ModernGhana logo
Contracts of all Ghana School Feeding Programme caterers terminated — Secretariat

FRI, 02 MAY 2025

The Ghana School Feeding Programme (GSFP) Secretariat has terminated the contracts of all caterers with immediate effect, effectively halting meal preparations for the third term of the 2024/2025 academic year.

In a circular dated May 2 and addressed to all caterers, the National Coordinator of the Programme, Hajia Fati Forgor, the Secretariat also indicated that arrears owed for the second term will be paid later.

Details on the recruitment of new caterers will be announced soon as part of the programme’s ongoing restructuring.

“Please be informed that contracts of all caterers of the Ghana School Feeding Programme (GSFP) nationwide have been terminated with immediate effect.

“Accordingly, no existing caterer on the Programme should cook for the third term of the 2024/2025 academic year,” the circular stated.

It further added: “All outstanding arrears for the second term of the 2024/2025 academic year will be paid in due course.

“The GSFP Secretariat, as part of its ongoing restructuring exercise, will soon announce the modalities for the recruitment of new caterers for the Programme.”

Meanwhile, the Ghana School Feeding Programme is a government-led initiative that provides free, nutritious meals to pupils in public basic schools. It aims to improve school attendance, enrolment, and retention.

Launched in 2005, the programme also supports local agriculture by sourcing much of its food from local communities and smallholder farmers.

