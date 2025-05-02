Edmond Kombat appointed acting TOR MD, Dr. Yussif Sulemana reassigned

Edmond B. Kombat

President John Dramani Mahama has appointed Edmond B. Kombat to the position of Acting Managing Director, the Tema Oil Refinery (TOR).

Dr. Yussif Sulemana who was appointed two months ago has been reassigned to the Ministry of Energy and Green Transition.

This was in a letter dated Tuesday, April 29, 2025, and signed by the Executive Secretary to the President, Dr. Callistus Mahama.

Dr. Sulemana is expected to serve as a Technical Advisor at the Ministry, after a brief tenure at the helm of the state-owned refinery.

The leadership change comes at a crucial moment for TOR, which continues to grapple with legacy debt, prolonged operational downtime, and a dire need for capital investment, with Mr. Kombat's appointment signaling a renewed push to reposition the refinery as a cornerstone of the nation's energy strategy.

Mr. Kombat, a lawyer and experienced energy strategist, was named Deputy Managing Director of TOR earlier this year.

His elevation to the acting managing director role is seen by many as part of broader efforts to stabilise leadership and restore TOR's operational relevance.

A co-founder and former Director of Research and Policy at the Institute for Energy Security (IES), Kombat brings a unique mix of technical, financial, and legal expertise.

He holds a Master of Public Administration from the Harvard Kennedy School and was called to the Ghana Bar in 2022.

He previously served as Special Assistant to a former TOR Managing Director, where he played a central role in attracting a reported US$110 million in investment and spearheading operational reforms credited with saving the country some US$300 million.

In brief comments following his appointment, Mr. Kombat said: “TOR remains a strategic national asset. I am committed to working with all stakeholders to ensure its turnaround and long-term sustainability.”

The refinery, with a nameplate capacity of 45,000 barrels per day, has operated below potential for years, hindered by ageing infrastructure, unreliable crude oil supply, and recurring financial constraints.

Ghana currently imports the vast majority of its refined petroleum products, a trend that officials have said undermines energy security and drains foreign exchange reserves.

Mr. Kombat's professional background spans the public and private sectors. In addition to his leadership at IES, he previously worked as an energy analyst at TOR and as a business and energy analyst at the Bulk Oil Storage and Transportation Company (BOST).

He also completed a stint as a Summer Analyst at Bank of America Merrill Lynch in 2013.

His appointment is expected to usher in a new phase of strategic engagement with investors, regulatory stakeholders, and industry partners.

With Ghana's fuel consumption rising steadily and global oil markets remaining volatile, TOR's revival is increasingly seen as a national imperative.

Mr. Kombat is expected to focus on improving crude procurement, optimising plant efficiency, and securing new sources of funding.

While TOR's challenges remain complex, observers say the leadership transition offers a fresh opportunity to re-imagine the future of the refinery and its role in Ghana's downstream petroleum sector.

The appointment has been well received by staff who see Mr. Kombat's elevation as a step toward stability and renewed purpose.

