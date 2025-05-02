Adu-Boahene’s trial: I don’t answer Dr. Ayine’s calls; I’m afraid I may be recorded — Atta Akyea

Former Abuakwa South Member of Parliament and lawyer for embattled former Director-General of the National Signals Bureau (NSB), Kwabena Adu-Boahene, Samuel Atta Akyea, has explained why he no longer answers phone calls from Attorney General Dr. Dominic Ayine.

According to reports, the Attorney General has expressed concern that Mr. Atta Akyea — once a close friend — has been ignoring his calls since the commencement of the trial, straining their relationship.

But responding to a question from journalists on Friday, May 2, Mr. Atta Akyea said he is deliberately avoiding any phone communication with Dr. Ayine to prevent any potential misinterpretation or accusations of impropriety.

He said there is precedent to justify his caution and advised the Attorney General to use formal means if he wishes to engage with him.

“I’m being careful. I won’t have a phone conversation for somebody to say I’m trying to romance the Attorney General. There’s a precedent, and I’ve been around for some time.

“I don’t want to talk to the Attorney General, although we are very good friends. Someone might misinterpret it or even leak a recording to gain some advantage,” he said.

The precedent he referred to involves Richard Jakpa, a third accused in the now concluded ambulance procurement trial, who alleged that former Attorney General Godfred Yeboah Dame contacted him at odd hours, seeking testimonies against the first accused, Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson.

That revelation, including a leaked 16-minute phone conversation between Jakpa and Mr. Dame, sparked major controversy, with some Ghanaians calling for Mr. Dame’s resignation.

Meanwhile, an Accra High Court has remanded Mr. Adu-Boahene into the custody of the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) for seven working days, starting Thursday, May 1.

Background of the case

In March, Attorney General Dr. Dominic Ayine announced the arrest and detention of Mr. Adu-Boahene and others linked to what he described as a “criminal enterprise” that led to the loss of over GH¢49.1 million from state accounts — equivalent to $7 million at the time.

The funds were allegedly siphoned through fraudulent contracts and payments made to companies owned by Adu-Boahene and his wife, including Advantage Solutions Ltd, Vertex Properties Ltd, Vertex Solutions, and BNC Communications Bureau Ltd.

The Attorney General has since filed charges against Adu-Boahene, his wife Angela Adjei Boateng, Mildred Donkor (a former UNB Bank staff), and Advantage Solutions Ltd.

The charges include stealing, defrauding by false pretences, causing financial loss to the state, money laundering, and using a public office for profit.