Attorney General engaged in a lottery of trial in Adu-Boahene's case — Atta Akyea

Samuel Atta Akyea, lawyer for embattled former Director-General of the National Signals Bureau (NSB), Kwabena Adu-Boahene, has accused the Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Dr. Dominic Ayine, of engaging in what he calls a “vain experiment.”

An Accra High Court has remanded Mr. Adu-Boahene into the custody of the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) for seven working days, starting Thursday, May 1.

The remand, granted by the court on Friday, May 2, is to allow the Attorney General’s Department time to finalise witness statements in an alleged $7 million corruption scandal. The case has been adjourned to Monday, May 13.

But Mr. Atta Akyea questioned why the Attorney General, who claims to have gathered watertight evidence, is now requesting more time to complete witness statements.

Speaking to journalists after the court hearing, the former Abuakwa South MP said the prosecution appears to be relying on uncertain grounds.

“This totally undermines what they are touting in the press — that they have all the evidence and are even open to plea bargaining. This is a lottery of a trial. But we’ll look at it from the perspective of RAS Matas and theatrics,” he said.

“This is a very painful somersault by the Attorney General to now say, ‘I want more time.’ The man was arrested on March 20 and was granted bail on April 8.”

Background of the case

In March, Attorney General Dr. Dominic Ayine announced the arrest and detention of Mr. Adu-Boahene and others linked to what he described as a “criminal enterprise” that led to the loss of over GH¢49.1 million from state accounts — equivalent to $7 million at the time.

The funds were allegedly siphoned through fraudulent contracts and payments made to companies owned by Adu-Boahene and his wife, including Advantage Solutions Ltd, Vertex Properties Ltd, Vertex Solutions, and BNC Communications Bureau Ltd.

The Attorney General has since filed charges against Adu-Boahene, his wife Angela Adjei Boateng, Mildred Donkor (a former UNB Bank staff), and Advantage Solutions Ltd.

The charges include stealing, defrauding by false pretences, causing financial loss to the state, money laundering, and using a public office for profit.