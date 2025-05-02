ModernGhana logo
Adu-Boahene to sleep at EOCO for further investigation

  Fri, 02 May 2025
An Accra High Court has remanded Mr. Kwabena Adu-Boahene, the former Director-General of the National Signals Bureau, into the custody of the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) to allow the Attorney-General to complete investigations and file witness statements.

His remand follows a request from the Attorney-General, Dr. Dominic Ayine, who opposed an earlier plea by Mr. Samuel Atta Akyea, counsel for the accused, to maintain Adu-Boahene’s existing bail terms.

The court, presided over by Judge John Eugene Nyadu Nyante, held an in-camera session to deliberate on the matter after the Attorney-General alleged that the accused had attempted to interfere with potential witnesses. The judge ruled that the prosecution’s concerns were serious enough to warrant a temporary remand.

“It is for this reason that I order Mr. Adu-Boahene to be kept in EOCO custody for seven working days,” the judge stated.

Adu-Boahene and his co-accused, who include his wife, former banker Mildred Donkor, and Advantage Solutions Limited, face 11 charges. These include stealing, money laundering of GH¢49.1 million in state funds, willfully causing financial loss to the State, conspiracy, collaboration to commit a crime, and abuse of public office.

All accused persons have pleaded not guilty. Those not remanded remain on their existing bail terms.

The case has been adjourned to May 13 for further directions.

