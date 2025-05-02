ModernGhana logo
CJ’s suspension: NPP being overly political, pursuing interest — Dr Amakye-Boateng

Headlines Dr. Kwasi Amakye-Boateng, a political scientist
FRI, 02 MAY 2025
Dr. Kwasi Amakye-Boateng, a political scientist

A Senior Political Science Lecturer at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), Dr. Kwasi Amakye-Boateng, has slammed the New Patriotic Party (NPP) over its reaction to the suspension of Chief Justice Gertrude Esaaba Torkornoo.

Justice Torkornoo was suspended on Tuesday, April 22, by President John Mahama after a prima facie case was established on petitions seeking her removal from office. This followed consultations with the Council of State.

Since the suspension, the NPP has teamed up with other opposition parties to stage a demonstration scheduled for May 5, describing the move as unconstitutional and a threat to judicial independence.

The party, together with its minority in Parliament, has alleged that the decision forms part of President Mahama’s grand scheme to secure a third term in office through a favourable interpretation of the 1992 Constitution.

But speaking on Accra-based JoyNews’ AM Show on Friday, May 2, Dr. Amakye-Boateng said the NPP’s stance lacks credibility and is being driven by self-serving political interests rather than the national interest.

He argued that the NPP failed to show concern on critical governance matters in the past, including calls for the removal of former Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta and the controversial appointment of politically exposed persons to the Electoral Commission.

“When all of us saw there was something terribly wrong with the inclusion of a politically exposed person in the Electoral Commission, we cried out. The NPP kept quiet,” he stated.

He continued, “As a party, they were silent when people complained that the government was mismanaging the economy. They retreated and folded up. So the question is, have they been acting in the supreme interest of Ghana?”

According to him, the NPP’s recent agitation only exposes their selective concern and interest in retaining key individuals within state institutions who are believed to align with the party.

“They are being political. It’s simply an indication that they have an interest in certain individuals continuing to stay in office — including the Chief Justice,” he stressed.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issuesPage: isaac-donkor-distinguished

