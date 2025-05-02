Is CJ Torkornoo your card-bearing member? — Nana Yaa Jantuah quizzes NPP

A Presidential Staffer and former General Secretary of the Convention People’s Party (CPP), Nana Yaa Jantuah, has questioned why the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP) is fighting the suspension of Chief Justice Gertrude Esaaba Torkornoo.

Justice Torkornoo was suspended on Tuesday, April 22, by President John Mahama after a prima facie case was established on petitions seeking her removal from office. This followed consultations with the Council of State.

Since the suspension, the NPP has teamed up with other opposition parties to stage a demonstration scheduled for May 5, describing the move as unconstitutional and a threat to judicial independence.

Reacting to this in an interview on Accra-based Asempa FM’s Ekosiisen, the presidential staffer questioned whether the opposition’s resistance is because the Chief Justice is a member of their party.

According to Nana Yaa Jantuah, the NPP — who she claimed presided over the very issues now cited in the petitions — are making noise because they are idle after losing power.

“When there is a need for a probe, we must do so thoroughly, and so we have to investigate the petitions. What is the NPP’s problem? Is the woman a card-bearing member or their Women’s Organiser?” she quizzed.

She continued, “Everything the woman did that Ghanaians aren’t happy with, the NPP emboldened her, so they feel guilty. I don’t see why they would rally parties for a demonstration.

“They have nothing doing, and I see it as boredom. This is not the first time someone in an independent body is being probed. Charlotte Osei and others went through it, so what is the NPP’s problem?”