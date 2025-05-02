ModernGhana logo
Ghana Immigration Service receives 62-seater bus from German Federal Police

By Judith Twumwaa, ISD II Contributor
FRI, 02 MAY 2025

The Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) has received a 62-seater bus from the German Federal Police, a gesture facilitated through the Embassy of the Federal Republic of Germany to support security efforts.

The donation marks a significant step in the deepening of bilateral relations and underscores the strong cooperation between Ghana and Germany in the area of security and migration management.

Speaking at the handing over ceremony, the Minister for Interior, Mr Muntaka Mohammed-Mubarak, expressed appreciation to the German Government for its sustained support to Ghana, particularly to the Ghana Immigration Service.

“The importance of international cooperation in migration management and border security cannot be overstated,” the Minister said, emphasizing that the donation would enhance the GIS’s operational capacity and support national security efforts.

He reiterated the government’s commitment to continued collaboration with the German Government and other international partners in advancing national development and enhancing security infrastructure

The German Ambassador to Ghana, H.E. Daniel Krull, was present at the ceremony alongside key officials, including the Acting Chief Director of the Ministry of the Interior, Mrs. Doreen Annan, and the Acting Comptroller-General of the Ghana Immigration Service, Mr. Samuel Basintale Amadu. Officials from the German Embassy and GIS were also in attendance.

