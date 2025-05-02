ModernGhana logo
Attorney General to file criminal charges in Sky Train and NSS scandals next week

By Judith Twumwaa, ISD II Contributor
Social News Attorney General to file criminal charges in Sky Train and NSS scandals next week
FRI, 02 MAY 2025

The Attorney General and Minister for Justice, Dr. Dominic Ayine, has announced plans to file criminal charges in two high-profile scandals during the first week of May. These include the Accra Sky Train project and the National Service Scheme (NSS) ghost names scandal.

Speaking at a press briefing on Wednesday in Accra, Dr. Ayine stated, “The investigations into the National Service ghost names scandal have progressed well, and we will be filing charges against some of the individuals involved in the first week of May, just a few days from now.”

Dr. Ayine revealed that investigations into the Sky Train project have been concluded, and it has been established that $2 million was paid by the Ghana Infrastructure Investment Fund (GIIF) to a company for preliminary work without the approval of the GIIF board.

“The only persons who knew about and acted on the payment were the former CEO, Mr. Solomon Asamoah, and the former Board Chairman, Prof. Ameyaw Ekumfi. Both will be charged next week. The docket is ready, and we know the charges we are filing against them,” he added.

He also mentioned that some members of the GIIF board have volunteered to testify as prosecution witnesses and that he was considering offering immunity deals to those willing to cooperate.

Dr. Ayine further indicated that his office was actively pursuing other major cases, including investigations into expenditures on the National Cathedral project, the procurement of mathematical sets and the Senior High School Wi-Fi initiative.

