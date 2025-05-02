ModernGhana logo
GH¢499,044 lost to online blackmail, sextortion between January and April 2025 — CSA

FRI, 02 MAY 2025

The Cyber Security Authority (CSA) has disclosed that cybercriminals engaged in online blackmail and sextortion made away with GH¢499,044 between January and April 2025.

According to the CSA, there has been a slight increase in incidents compared to the 155 reported cases recorded within the same period in 2024.

In a statement issued on Friday, May 2, the Authority revealed that although the rise in cases was marginal, there was a significant jump in financial losses of GH¢103,663 reported in 2024.

“The Cyber Security Authority (CSA) has reported an increase in financial losses linked to online blackmail and sextortion. The CSA recorded 155 reported cases between January and April 2024, with associated losses of GH¢103,663.

“An updated analysis covering January to April 2025 indicates a slight increase in reported cases but a significant rise in financial losses, reaching GH¢499,044,” the statement noted.

The CSA identified various tactics used by perpetrators, including creating fake social media profiles using attractive photos and pretending to seek romantic relationships. After gaining the victim’s trust, they initiate explicit video calls or request private images.

“These sessions are secretly recorded or saved without the victim’s consent. They then threaten to release the compromising materials unless a ransom is paid, usually via mobile money. In some cases, even after payment is made, the threats continue or escalate,” it added.

The Authority further explained that “threat actors often move conversations to encrypted platforms such as WhatsApp, Telegram, or Signal to reduce traceability.”

To protect the public, the CSA issued several safety tips:

• Avoid accepting friend requests from unknown individuals.

• Be cautious of fast-developing online relationships, especially those requesting intimate content.

• Never share intimate content online, even if the person seems trustworthy.

• Keep social media accounts private and limit who can view your posts.

• Avoid capturing or storing nude images or videos of yourself on any device.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issuesPage: isaac-donkor-distinguished

