President Mahama launches Blackstar Experience to position Ghana as Africa's premier destination for tourism

President John Dramani Mahama on Thursday night launched the Blackstar Experience as part of efforts to position Ghana as Africa’s premier destination for tourism.

The Black Star Experience is the Government’s flagship culture, arts and tourism brand to make Ghana a preferred tourism destination.

It is in fulfillment of President Mahama’s campaign promise to launch the initiative as part of the 120-Day Social Contract with Ghanaians.

The Blackstar Experience is a year-round celebration in all the major entertainment, artistic and educational disciplines.

Activities lined up for the celebration include The Pan African Month, Celebrating Heritage, History and Diaspora Engagement, The Ghana Film Festival and Awards Month, Ghana Music World, Culinary Month, Architecture, Design, Arts and Crafts, Fashion and Textiles Month and Literacy/Literary Month.

President Mahama, in his remarks at the launch, said the Black Star Experience was about restoring national pride, celebrating national heritage and unlocking the vast potential within Ghana’s cultural, creative and tourism sectors.

He said it was not merely the launch of a brand, but reclaiming the narrative and projecting to the world a bold new vision of Ghana, a Ghana that stands tall, vibrant, proud and unstoppable.

He said it was the launch of a movement, the Black Star Experience, a declaration that Ghana was the cultural and creative heartbeat of Africa.

“We’re determined to redefine how the world sees us and more importantly how we see ourselves,” he stated.

The President stated that Ghana must be recognized not only for its historic achievements, but also for its dynamic present and limitless future.

He said a powerful legacy had shaped their nation from the enduring kingdoms of Akwamun, Dagbon and Ashanti to the fearless pan-Africanist leadership of a Osagyefo Dr Kwame Nkrumah, whose vision of African unity still inspired generations.

“And yet for too long we have under-invested in what makes Ghana truly exceptional. That is our culture, our creativity, our warmth and the way of life. And that must change,” he said.

The President said the Black Star Experience was their solemn pledge, one, to rebrand Ghana and in that they would showcase to the world the brilliance of their festivals, the rhythm of their music, the beauty of their fashion, the power of their films, the richness of their cuisine, the wisdom in their storytelling and the unmatched warmth of their people.

Secondly, they would create jobs, empower millions of young Ghanaians, particularly women, by unlocking opportunities in the creative and tourism industries, nurturing entrepreneurship and innovation and creating sustainable livelihoods.

Thirdly, the President said the Blackstar Experience initiative would draw in global investment and forge new pathways for inclusive growth and prosperity, thereby positioning Ghana as Africa’s premier destination for cultural tourism and creative collaboration.

“Let it be known that the Black Star Experience is not a one-off event. It is a 365-day celebration of Ghanaian ingenuity and excellence,” President Mahama said.

He said through the Blackstar Experience, the creative energy of the Ghanaian people would radiate daily from every region and every community.

“Imagine the majestic rhythms of the Hogbetsotso Festival in Anlo, the electrifying art of the Chale Wote Festival right here near the Black Star Square, the dazzling colours of Fetu Afahye in Cape Coast broadcast to global audiences, the Odwira Festivals of Akwapim and Ashanti, Aboakyer Festival of the people of Efutu, Homowo of the people of Ga, and the Bugum Festivals of the Dagbon people,” he said.

Adding that imagine Kente Weavers in Bonwire were celebrated as national treasures, Kumawood and Gallywood filmmakers, dazzling international screens, globetrotting studios across Accra to Takoradi.

“And let us be reminded of the words of Osagyefo Dr Kwame Nkrumah. He says we face neither east nor west. In Ghana, we face forward,” he said.

“The Blackstar Experience is that forward that Nkrumah talked about. It is our pride. It is our legacy. It is our future. And let’s make it legendary.”

Madam Ablah Dzifa Gomashie, Minister of Tourism, Culture and Creative Arts, said the Blackstar Experience was pivotally designed as a stimulus that moved the nation’s creative impulses and culture from the fringes to the center of national development.

Mr Rex Omar, Presidential Staffer and Co-ordinator of the Blackstar Experience, said the launch of the Blackstar Experience meant that they were going to rebrand Ghana to align with the world’s most 20 successful countries in tourism.

“Together we can unlock the full potential of Ghana’s creative economy. As we launch the Black Star Experience, I urge every Ghanaian, young and old, to embrace this vision.”

