Kidnapping victims rescued, eight persons arrested

Two women who were victims of a violent kidnapping have been rescued following a coordinated effort by the Ghana Police Service, the National Signals Bureau (NSB), and the Nigeria Police Force.

The rescue comes after a disturbing video of one of the victims, showing her being assaulted, circulated widely on social media.

A total of eight suspects have been arrested in Ghana and Nigeria during the multi-jurisdictional operation. According to a statement from the Ghana Police Service, the arrests were made at multiple locations across both countries, underscoring the effectiveness of cross-border law enforcement collaboration.

“The Ghana Police Service is immensely grateful to the NSB and the Nigeria Police Force for their collaboration and support during the rescue and arrest operations,” the statement read.

The police indicated that further information would be shared as investigations progress.

Background

One of the victims, 39-year-old Ama Serwaa Konadu, a popular hairdresser and event decorator from Asiakwa in the Eastern Region’s Abuakwa South Municipality, was allegedly kidnapped on the morning of Tuesday, April 22, as she left her home for work.

The following day, her captors sent graphic nude videos showing her being tortured with a machete to her family. The assailants, claiming to be in Nigeria, demanded a ransom of GH₵500,000 for her release.

In response, the family reported the matter to the Ghana Police Service and shared the video evidence to aid the investigation. This triggered swift action from security and intelligence agencies in both Ghana and Nigeria, ultimately leading to the successful rescue and arrests.

Authorities have assured the public that efforts are ongoing to bring all involved to justice and to ensure the safety and protection of citizens from such transnational criminal activities.