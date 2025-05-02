ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Kidnapping victims rescued, eight persons arrested

  Fri, 02 May 2025
Crime & Punishment The suspects (right) and the Victims
FRI, 02 MAY 2025
The suspects (right) and the Victims

Two women who were victims of a violent kidnapping have been rescued following a coordinated effort by the Ghana Police Service, the National Signals Bureau (NSB), and the Nigeria Police Force.

The rescue comes after a disturbing video of one of the victims, showing her being assaulted, circulated widely on social media.

A total of eight suspects have been arrested in Ghana and Nigeria during the multi-jurisdictional operation. According to a statement from the Ghana Police Service, the arrests were made at multiple locations across both countries, underscoring the effectiveness of cross-border law enforcement collaboration.

“The Ghana Police Service is immensely grateful to the NSB and the Nigeria Police Force for their collaboration and support during the rescue and arrest operations,” the statement read.

The police indicated that further information would be shared as investigations progress.

Background
One of the victims, 39-year-old Ama Serwaa Konadu, a popular hairdresser and event decorator from Asiakwa in the Eastern Region’s Abuakwa South Municipality, was allegedly kidnapped on the morning of Tuesday, April 22, as she left her home for work.

The following day, her captors sent graphic nude videos showing her being tortured with a machete to her family. The assailants, claiming to be in Nigeria, demanded a ransom of GH₵500,000 for her release.

In response, the family reported the matter to the Ghana Police Service and shared the video evidence to aid the investigation. This triggered swift action from security and intelligence agencies in both Ghana and Nigeria, ultimately leading to the successful rescue and arrests.

Authorities have assured the public that efforts are ongoing to bring all involved to justice and to ensure the safety and protection of citizens from such transnational criminal activities.

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Top Stories

1 hour ago

President Mahama launches Blackstar Experience to position Ghana as Africas premier destination for tourism President Mahama launches Blackstar Experience to position Ghana as Africa's pre...

1 hour ago

The suspects (right) and the Victims Kidnapping victims rescued, eight persons arrested

1 hour ago

Kidnapped victims in viral video rescued in Nigeria, criminal network on hot chase Kidnapped victims in viral video rescued in Nigeria, criminal network on hot cha...

2 hours ago

Former Vice President and 2024 flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia Bawumia mourns late Mamponghene, signs book of condolence

3 hours ago

Former Director-General of the National Signals Bureau (NSB), Kwabena Adu-Boahene Former Spy Chief Kwabena Adu-Boahene caged for 7 days

3 hours ago

Retail market: Cedi averages GHS14.74 per dollar on May 2 Retail market: Cedi averages GHS14.74 per dollar on May 2

4 hours ago

Minority Leader in Parliament and MP for Effutu, Alexander Afenyo-Markin Retaliatory politics eroding public trust in political class — Afenyo-Markin

4 hours ago

Minority Leader in Parliament and MP for Effutu, Alexander Afenyo-Markin NPP will not sack Supreme Court judges when we come to power — Afenyo-Markin

4 hours ago

Resist any Zoomlion pressure to sign deals that don’t benefit Ghanaians — Former YEA CEO to agency Resist any Zoomlion pressure to sign deals that don’t benefit Ghanaians — Former...

4 hours ago

May Day: TUC demands total reset of pay regime in Ghana, says $1.28 for eight hours of work inadequate May Day: TUC demands total reset of pay regime in Ghana, says $1.28 for eight ho...

Just in....

Do you support the suspension and removal of Chief Justice Gertrude Torkornoo?

Started: 01-05-2025 | Ends: 01-06-2025
body-container-line