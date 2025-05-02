ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Bawumia mourns late Mamponghene, signs book of condolence

Tributes & Condolences Former Vice President and 2024 flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia
FRI, 02 MAY 2025
Former Vice President and 2024 flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia

Former Vice President and 2024 flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, has signed the book of condolence in honour of the late Mamponghene, Daasebre Nana Osei Bonsu II.

The revered chief passed away at the age of 86. In line with Asante custom, the Mampong Traditional Council officially informed the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, of his passing on Monday, April 28.

On Friday morning, Dr. Bawumia, as part of his thank-you tour, visited the Mampong Palace with his entourage to commiserate with Nana Agyakoma Difie II, Queenmother of Mampong, as well as the chiefs and people of the traditional area.

In a social media post, Dr. Bawumia noted that he also visited the widow of the late chief to personally express his sympathies.

“This morning, I visited the Palace of the occupant of the Silver Stool at Asante Mampong together with the team on the Thank You Tour, to commiserate with Nana Agyakoma Difie II, Queenmother of Mampong, and the chiefs and people of Mampong on the unfortunate passing of the late Paramount Chief, Daasebre Nana Osei Bonsu II.

“I also visited our mother, wife of Daasebre, to express my deepest condolence to her. My sympathies go to Nananom and all the people of Asante Mampong,” he posted.

In an earlier tribute, the NPP flagbearer—who had once received the late chief’s endorsement—described Daasebre as a father figure to him and his wife.

“Daasebre was a father to me and my wife, Samira. We enjoyed and cherished his wise counsel and support throughout our public and private lives,” he wrote.

52202532345-wcsevihutp-bawumia-mourns-mamponghene

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issuesPage: isaac-donkor-distinguished

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.
Top Stories

1 hour ago

President Mahama launches Blackstar Experience to position Ghana as Africas premier destination for tourism President Mahama launches Blackstar Experience to position Ghana as Africa's pre...

1 hour ago

The suspects (right) and the Victims Kidnapping victims rescued, eight persons arrested

1 hour ago

Kidnapped victims in viral video rescued in Nigeria, criminal network on hot chase Kidnapped victims in viral video rescued in Nigeria, criminal network on hot cha...

2 hours ago

Former Vice President and 2024 flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia Bawumia mourns late Mamponghene, signs book of condolence

3 hours ago

Former Director-General of the National Signals Bureau (NSB), Kwabena Adu-Boahene Former Spy Chief Kwabena Adu-Boahene caged for 7 days

3 hours ago

Retail market: Cedi averages GHS14.74 per dollar on May 2 Retail market: Cedi averages GHS14.74 per dollar on May 2

4 hours ago

Minority Leader in Parliament and MP for Effutu, Alexander Afenyo-Markin Retaliatory politics eroding public trust in political class — Afenyo-Markin

4 hours ago

Minority Leader in Parliament and MP for Effutu, Alexander Afenyo-Markin NPP will not sack Supreme Court judges when we come to power — Afenyo-Markin

4 hours ago

Resist any Zoomlion pressure to sign deals that don’t benefit Ghanaians — Former YEA CEO to agency Resist any Zoomlion pressure to sign deals that don’t benefit Ghanaians — Former...

4 hours ago

May Day: TUC demands total reset of pay regime in Ghana, says $1.28 for eight hours of work inadequate May Day: TUC demands total reset of pay regime in Ghana, says $1.28 for eight ho...

Just in....

Do you support the suspension and removal of Chief Justice Gertrude Torkornoo?

Started: 01-05-2025 | Ends: 01-06-2025
body-container-line