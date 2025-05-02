Bawumia mourns late Mamponghene, signs book of condolence

Former Vice President and 2024 flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, has signed the book of condolence in honour of the late Mamponghene, Daasebre Nana Osei Bonsu II.

The revered chief passed away at the age of 86. In line with Asante custom, the Mampong Traditional Council officially informed the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, of his passing on Monday, April 28.

On Friday morning, Dr. Bawumia, as part of his thank-you tour, visited the Mampong Palace with his entourage to commiserate with Nana Agyakoma Difie II, Queenmother of Mampong, as well as the chiefs and people of the traditional area.

In a social media post, Dr. Bawumia noted that he also visited the widow of the late chief to personally express his sympathies.

“This morning, I visited the Palace of the occupant of the Silver Stool at Asante Mampong together with the team on the Thank You Tour, to commiserate with Nana Agyakoma Difie II, Queenmother of Mampong, and the chiefs and people of Mampong on the unfortunate passing of the late Paramount Chief, Daasebre Nana Osei Bonsu II.

“I also visited our mother, wife of Daasebre, to express my deepest condolence to her. My sympathies go to Nananom and all the people of Asante Mampong,” he posted.

In an earlier tribute, the NPP flagbearer—who had once received the late chief’s endorsement—described Daasebre as a father figure to him and his wife.

“Daasebre was a father to me and my wife, Samira. We enjoyed and cherished his wise counsel and support throughout our public and private lives,” he wrote.