Kidnapped victims in viral video rescued in Nigeria, criminal network on hot chase

A coordinated security operation led by the Inspectors General of Police of Ghana and Nigeria have led the rescue of kidnapped persons pleading for help in a widely circulated video.

They were safely rescued in Nigeria, police sources told the Ghana News Agency (GNA), in Accra.

A coordinated cross-border security operation, with support from various state security agencies, has so far led to the arrest of multiple suspects in both countries.

The suspects are believed to be connected to a transnational kidnapping ring.

The disturbing footage had sparked widespread public concern and international condemnation.

The video had shown the victims in distress while in captivity.

Police sources have confirmed that the individuals are now safe and are undergoing medical evaluation and trauma support.

“Investigations are ongoing, and more arrests are expected in the coming days as security agencies continue to dismantle the network behind the abductions,” a police source said.

GNA