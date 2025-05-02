ModernGhana logo
Fri, 02 May 2025

Former Spy Chief Kwabena Adu-Boahene caged for 7 days

Former Director-General of the National Signals Bureau (NSB), Kwabena Adu-Boahene

An Accra High Court has remanded the former Director-General of the National Signals Bureau (NSB), Kwabena Adu-Boahene, into the custody of the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) for seven working days, beginning Thursday, May 1.

The remand, ordered by the court on Friday, May 2, is to allow the Attorney General’s Department time to finalise witness statements in an alleged $7 million corruption scandal.

The case has been adjourned to Monday, May 13.

In March, Attorney General Dr. Dominic Ayine first announced the arrest and detention of Mr. Adu-Boahene and others linked to what he described as a “criminal enterprise” that led to the loss of over GH¢49.1 million from state accounts—equivalent to $7 million at the time.

The funds were allegedly siphoned through fraudulent contracts and payments made to companies owned by Adu-Boahene and his wife, including Advantage Solutions Ltd, Vertex Properties Ltd, Vertex Solutions, and BNC Communications Bureau Ltd.

The Attorney General has filed charges against Adu-Boahene, his wife Angela Adjei Boateng, Mildred Donkor (a former UNB Bank staff), and Advantage Solutions Ltd.

The charges include stealing, defrauding by false pretences, causing financial loss to the state, money laundering, and use of public office for profit.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issuesPage: isaac-donkor-distinguished

