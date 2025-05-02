E/R: Atua Government Hospital abandoned vehicle raises operational concerns 

A service vehicle belonging to the Atua Government Hospital in the Lower Manya Krobo Municipality has been left abandoned for over a month because of a fault with a tyre of the vehicle.

This has raised serious concerns among staff, visitors, and residents of the area regarding the hospital's operational efficiency and safety conditions.

The vehicle, with registration number GT-2981-13, is crucial for transporting medical supplies and facilitating hospital errands for efficient health care delivery to residents.

However, it has remained stationary within the hospital premises since developing a tyre fault, contributing to growing worries about neglect of state property.

A source at the hospital told the Ghana News Agency that the vehicle broke down shortly after returning from an assignment and has not been repaired due to the facility's administration inability to purchase a new tyre.

“The hospital car has been out of service for a month. It's just tyres they can't buy,” a source lamented.

When asked how essential medical supplies are currently being transported, the source responded, “Only God knows.”

The hospital staff have echoed their frustrations, revealing that the hospital occasionally hires tricycles to purchase fuel for its generators during power outages, as the vehicle remains inoperable.

Mr. Vincent Tamakloe, Hospital Administrator, confirmed to GNA that the vehicle has not suffered a major mechanical breakdown but remains inoperable due to a tyre fault.

“We were supposed to get it fixed last week, but our medical superintendent wasn't around. Memos have been written and approved, and a cheque was to be processed. We hope to fix it this week,” he assured.

Beyond the vehicle issue, concerns over hospital maintenance have intensified.

A hospital employee who requested anonymity stated: “Some parts of the premises are so bushy that we fear snakes could be hiding around. It's risky for everyone who passes by, especially at night.”

Further investigations by GNA revealed that the main entrance to the hospital's operating theatre was also in a state of disrepair, that could allow reptiles—including snakes—to enter.

At least three snakes have been killed in the theatre's waiting area in recent weeks, accord to the staff.

Addressing the concerns over bushy surroundings and potential snake threats, Mr. Tamakloe stated that he has instructed the hospital's environmental officer to spray anti-snake repellent around affected areas.

Meanwhile, residents and hospital staff are urging the government and hospital management to act swiftly in addressing the vehicle maintenance issues and the overall state of disrepair, stressing that the current conditions are unfit for a facility serving thousands in the municipal area.

GNA