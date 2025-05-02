ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
Fri, 02 May 2025 Crime & Punishment

Odumase-Krobo Court jails man 4years for stealing Tecno phone, slippers

  Fri, 02 May 2025
Odumase-Krobo Court jails man 4years for stealing Tecno phone, slippers

The Odumase-Krobo Circuit Court, presided over by Mr. Kwasi Apiatse Abaidoo has sentenced a 31-year-old unemployed man, Ishmael Odonkor, to four years in prison for unlawful entry and theft.

Odonkor was charged on two counts—unlawful entry, contrary to Section 152 of the Criminal Offences Act, 1960 (Act 29), and stealing, contrary to Section 124(1) of the same Act.

He pleaded guilty to the charges and was immediately convicted and sentenced.

The prosecution led by Chief Inspector John Brahene, stated that the incident occurred on April 28, 2025, around 1430hours.

According to the prosecution, the complainant, Ms. Abigail Siakor, a teacher, had visited her aunt at her shop at Agormanya, a suburb of Odumase-Krobo. While there, both women fell asleep.

Upon waking, Ms. Siakor discovered that her Tecno Spark 4 mobile phone, valued at GH¢1,800, and a pair of Timberland slippers worth GH¢100 had been stolen.

Suspicious of Odonkor, Ms. Siakor, with the assistance of a family member, conducted her own investigation, which led to the arrest of the accused.

During an immediate search, the stolen Timberland slippers were found concealed in a sack that Odonkor was carrying. Although he denied stealing the mobile phone, he admitted to entering the shop and taking the slippers.

The accused was handed over to the police along with the retrieved item. After a thorough interrogation and completion of investigations, Odonkor was brought before the Odumase-Krobo Circuit Court.

The court found him guilty based on his admission and the evidence presented. He was sentenced to four years in prison, serving as a deterrent to others.

GNA

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Top Stories

2 hours ago

Adu-Boahene to sleep at EOCO for further investigation Adu-Boahene to sleep at EOCO for further investigation

3 hours ago

‘Collapsed’ STC still pays your salary — Nana Akomea rubbishes Deputy MD’s claims ‘Collapsed’ STC still pays your salary — Nana Akomea rubbishes Deputy MD’s claim...

3 hours ago

Contracts of all Ghana School Feeding Programme caterers terminated — Secretariat Contracts of all Ghana School Feeding Programme caterers terminated — Secretaria...

3 hours ago

Adu-Boahene’s trial: I don’t answer Dr. Ayine’s calls; I’m afraid I may be recorded — Atta Akyea Adu-Boahene’s trial: I don’t answer Dr. Ayine’s calls; I’m afraid I may be recor...

3 hours ago

Samuel Atta Akyea, lawyer for embattled former Director-General of the National Signals Bureau (NSB), Kwabena Adu-Boahene Attorney General engaged in a lottery of trial in Adu-Boahene's case — Atta Akye...

3 hours ago

Dr. Kwasi Amakye-Boateng, a political scientist CJ’s suspension: NPP being overly political, pursuing interest — Dr Amakye-Boate...

5 hours ago

GH¢499,044 lost to online blackmail, sextortion between January and April 2025 — CSA GH¢499,044 lost to online blackmail, sextortion between January and April 2025 —...

5 hours ago

A Presidential Staffer and former General Secretary of the Convention Peoples Party (CPP), Nana Yaa Jantuah Is CJ Torkornoo your card-bearing member? — Nana Yaa Jantuah quizzes NPP

5 hours ago

Be cautious of fast-developing online relationships — CSA on prevention of sextortion Be cautious of fast-developing online relationships — CSA on prevention of sexto...

6 hours ago

President Mahama launches Blackstar Experience to position Ghana as Africas premier destination for tourism President Mahama launches Blackstar Experience to position Ghana as Africa's pre...

Just in....

Do you support the suspension and removal of Chief Justice Gertrude Torkornoo?

Started: 01-05-2025 | Ends: 01-06-2025
body-container-line