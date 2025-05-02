Odumase-Krobo Court jails man 4years for stealing Tecno phone, slippers

The Odumase-Krobo Circuit Court, presided over by Mr. Kwasi Apiatse Abaidoo has sentenced a 31-year-old unemployed man, Ishmael Odonkor, to four years in prison for unlawful entry and theft.

Odonkor was charged on two counts—unlawful entry, contrary to Section 152 of the Criminal Offences Act, 1960 (Act 29), and stealing, contrary to Section 124(1) of the same Act.

He pleaded guilty to the charges and was immediately convicted and sentenced.

The prosecution led by Chief Inspector John Brahene, stated that the incident occurred on April 28, 2025, around 1430hours.

According to the prosecution, the complainant, Ms. Abigail Siakor, a teacher, had visited her aunt at her shop at Agormanya, a suburb of Odumase-Krobo. While there, both women fell asleep.

Upon waking, Ms. Siakor discovered that her Tecno Spark 4 mobile phone, valued at GH¢1,800, and a pair of Timberland slippers worth GH¢100 had been stolen.

Suspicious of Odonkor, Ms. Siakor, with the assistance of a family member, conducted her own investigation, which led to the arrest of the accused.

During an immediate search, the stolen Timberland slippers were found concealed in a sack that Odonkor was carrying. Although he denied stealing the mobile phone, he admitted to entering the shop and taking the slippers.

The accused was handed over to the police along with the retrieved item. After a thorough interrogation and completion of investigations, Odonkor was brought before the Odumase-Krobo Circuit Court.

The court found him guilty based on his admission and the evidence presented. He was sentenced to four years in prison, serving as a deterrent to others.

GNA