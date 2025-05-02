ModernGhana logo
Retaliatory politics eroding public trust in political class — Afenyo-Markin

Minority Leader in Parliament and MP for Effutu, Alexander Afenyo-Markin, has cautioned against the growing culture of retaliatory politics, warning that it is gradually eroding public trust in the political class.

He said actions by both the NPP and NDC in targeting political opponents while in office are making Ghanaians increasingly suspicious of the conduct of politicians.

“And I’ve already cautioned that if we as a political class are paying attention to data, we’d realise that the masses are getting a bit concerned and suspicious of our conduct,” he said in an interview on Accra-based JoyFM’s Super Morning Show on Friday, May 2.

“Because you see, the NDC may think they are enjoying some goodwill, but what they don’t know is that through these actions, they themselves are eroding the goodwill rather speedily,” he added.

According to him, some politicians wrongly believe that weakening opponents will keep them in power longer.

“It is also one unfortunate thing about us as a political class. Sometimes when we get the power, the inclination is that if you bring down your opponent, that would make you stay in power for long. It’s one unfortunate mistake,” he stated.

His comments come in response to remarks by Dennis Miracles Aboagye, Communications Director for the NPP’s 2024 flagbearer campaign, who said a future NPP government would remove the seven new Supreme Court justices nominated by President John Mahama.

Mr. Afenyo-Markin, however, rejected that position, describing it as political revenge that the NPP must not pursue if it returns to power.

“On this platform this morning, the call is an end to retaliatory politics, and I’m sure that when situations occur, people, out of pain, speak and express views. But I sit here as a leader of the caucus to say that the retaliatory approach is not the way to go for our nation,” he said.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issuesPage: isaac-donkor-distinguished

Comments

Sly | 5/2/2025 2:21:11 PM

I see what is happening now, like correction. The state has been mismanaged for the past 8 years and it need a total overhaul. I think that's what is happening. So Afenyo, chill out

Comments1
