NPP will not sack Supreme Court judges when we come to power — Afenyo-Markin

Minority Leader in Parliament and MP for Effutu, Alexander Afenyo-Markin, has rejected suggestions that a future NPP government should dismiss newly appointed Supreme Court justices under the NDC government.

Dennis Miracles Aboagye, Communications Director for the 2024 campaign of the NPP’s flagbearer, recently said the party would remove the seven new justices being nominated to the Supreme Court by President John Mahama.

However, the Minority Leader described such suggestions as a form of retaliatory politics, which he said would not be the path a future NPP government should follow.

Speaking on Accra-based JoyFM’s Super Morning Show on Friday, May 2, Mr. Afenyo-Markin said the suggestions may have come from a place of frustration.

“On this platform this morning, the call is an end to retaliatory politics, and I’m sure that when situations occur, people, out of pain, speak and express views. But I sit here as a leader of the caucus to say that the retaliatory approach is not the way to go for our nation,” he said.

He added, “But I’m quite sure that this wouldn’t be the approach for us as a nation, because it would mean a vicious cycle without an end. Where would it lead us?”

The lawmaker further asserted that the culture of retaliation by both NPP and NDC governments is gradually hurting the masses and eroding their trust in the political class.

“And I’ve already cautioned that if we as a political class are paying attention to data, we’d realise that the masses are getting a bit concerned and suspicious of our conduct.

“Because you see, the NDC may think they are enjoying some goodwill, but what they don’t know is that through these actions, they themselves are eroding the goodwill rather speedily,” he said.

“And it is also one unfortunate thing about us as a political class. Sometimes when we get the power, the inclination is that if you bring down your opponent, that would make you stay in power for long. It’s one unfortunate mistake,” added the MP.