Resist any Zoomlion pressure to sign deals that don’t benefit Ghanaians — Former YEA CEO to agency

The immediate past Chief Executive Officer of the Youth Employment Agency (YEA), Kofi Agyepong, has urged the current leadership of the agency to resist any attempt by Zoomlion Ghana Limited to pressure them into signing deals that are not in the interest of Ghanaians.

He made the call in a statement issued on Friday, May 2, stressing the need for public accountability and fairness in ongoing discussions over the sanitation module contract between Zoomlion and the agency.

“I urge the current leadership of the YEA to stand firm and resist any attempt by Zoomlion to pressure the Agency into deals that do not serve the best interests of the sweepers or the Ghanaian taxpayer,” Mr. Agyepong stated.

Zoomlion, in an earlier press release dated April 30, claimed it had proposed increasing the monthly allowance for sweepers under the sanitation module to GHS420 in 2024, but said the YEA, under Mr. Agyepong’s leadership, countered with a GHS300 proposal.

But the former CEO refuted that claim, describing it as misleading and clarified that no such counter-proposal was made during his tenure.

He revealed that Zoomlion had actually proposed a total allocation of GHS1,308 per beneficiary in November 2024, out of which GHS888 would be retained by the company as a management fee, leaving GHS420 for the sweepers.

“This proposal, in our view, was excessive, unjustified, and deeply unfair to the sweepers. It was rejected outright by my management and Board, and we formally communicated our disapproval to Zoomlion,” he noted.

According to Mr. Agyepong, the only counter-proposal ever submitted by YEA under his watch was GHS500 per month for each sweeper—an amount he said was constrained by budget limitations.

RESPONSE TO ZOOMLION GHANA LIMITED’S PRESS STATEMENT

My attention has been drawn to a press release issued by Zoomlion Ghana Limited on April 30, 2025, in which the company claims that in 2024, it proposed to increase allowances for sweepers under the YEA module to GHS420, but that the Youth Employment Agency (YEA), under my leadership, “countered with a proposal to set the allowance at only GHS300.”

I wish to categorically state that no such counter-proposal was made by the YEA during my tenure as CEO.

The facts are as follows: the last and only counter-proposal submitted to the YEA Board under my leadership was GHS500 per month to sweepers - an amount we reluctantly proposed due to budget constraints, though we wished we could offer more in recognition of the hard work of the beneficiaries.

The proposal Zoomlion submitted in Nov. 2024 requested that the allocation per beneficiary be increased to GHS1,308, of which GHS888 would be retained by Zoomlion as a management fee, leaving GHS420 for the beneficiary. This proposal, in our view, was excessive, unjustified, and deeply unfair to the sweepers. It was rejected outright by my management and Board, and we formally communicated our disapproval to Zoomlion.

In their statement, Zoomlion misleadingly claims that this rejected proposal “is still under discussion.” I cannot speak for the current YEA leadership, but under my administration, that proposal was rejected, and no further negotiations took place on that matter. Any engagement Zoomlion has now is entirely with the new leadership and has nothing to do with the previous management.

Moreover, Zoomlion must come clean and disclose the other reforms we proposed during their contract renewal meeting. The conversation was never solely about increasing beneficiary allowances. As part of our efforts to improve transparency and accountability, we raised serious concerns regarding:

1. Payment Flow – We questioned why YEA was not in direct control of paying beneficiaries, as is the case with all other modules under the Agency. We proposed taking over the payment responsibility to enhance accountability and accurate reporting. Zoomlion resisted this.

2. Logistics Management – We proposed that all logistics procured under the contract be deposited in YEA warehouses to ensure proper oversight and inventory control. This proposal was also rejected by Zoomlion.

These were among the key reform-oriented proposals we put forward to protect the public interest and ensure fairness to beneficiaries. Zoomlion’s refusal to accept these changes is precisely why my administration declined to renew their contract.

We have since moved on. Any subsequent arrangements Zoomlion makes with the current management fall entirely outside the purview of my administration.

I urge the current leadership of the YEA to stand firm and resist any attempt by Zoomlion to pressure the Agency into deals that do not serve the best interests of the sweepers or the Ghanaian taxpayer.

Finally, I encourage the public to view any effort to reform or challenge the Zoomlion-YEA arrangement not as partisan politics, but as a necessary fight for transparency, equity, and public accountability.

Kofi Agyepong,

Former CEO of YEA

2 May 2025