Minority NPP out of touch with military precedence — Defence Minister fires back

FRI, 02 MAY 2025

The Minister for Defence, Dr. Edward Omane Boamah, has hit back at the Minority in Parliament over claims that the NDC government is politicising the Ghana Armed Forces through recent leadership changes.

Minority MPs have accused the government of unfairly replacing top military officers for political reasons.

Addressing a press conference on Thursday, May 1, Minority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin alleged that the new Chief of Defence Staff is compelling some two-star generals into early retirement.

Reacting to the claims in a social media post, Dr. Omane Boamah described the Minority as unserious and disconnected from the well-established precedents that guide the Ghana Armed Forces.

“The Minority in Parliament must get serious! The Minority in Parliament must stand up to be counted. The Minority in Parliament is out of touch or has deliberately forgotten time-tested precedence within the Ghana Armed Forces,” he wrote.

He explained that the Chief of Defence Staff, Lt. General William Agyapong, met with the two-star generals, who themselves acknowledged and spoke in support of the long-standing precedent requiring their honourable release.

“The Commandant of the National College of Defence Studies, Major General Irvine Aryeetey, on behalf of the generals present, opined that the current change in the Military High Command structure is nothing new, but consistent with the history of the Ghana Armed Forces,” the Minister added.

