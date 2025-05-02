ModernGhana logo
Ghana spends too much on sanitation yet Accra remains filthy — Kofi Bentil

Headlines Senior Vice President of IMANI Africa, Kofi Bentil
FRI, 02 MAY 2025
Senior Vice President of IMANI Africa, Kofi Bentil

Senior Vice President of IMANI Africa, Kofi Bentil, has added his voice to growing calls for the discontinuation of the 19-year-old sanitation module contract between the Youth Employment Agency (YEA) and Zoomlion Ghana Limited.

According to him, despite the huge sums Ghana spends on sanitation, little to no visible impact has been made—especially in the capital city.

In a social media post on Thursday, May 1, sighted by ModernGhana News, Mr. Bentil described parts of Accra as severely polluted and argued that continuing the Zoomlion arrangement in its current form makes no sense.

“We have spent way too much money on sanitation and gotten way too little!! Accra is still filthy!! The Korle [Lagoon] is an eyesore, and Agbogbloshie is still one of the most polluted places on earth!! It is madness to continue the present arrangements!!” he wrote.

Meanwhile, investigative journalist Manasseh Azure Awuni has formally submitted a petition to President John Dramani Mahama to terminate the sanitation contract between YEA and Zoomlion.

The contract, which expired in September 2024 and is awaiting renewal, allocates GHS850 per sweeper to Zoomlion.

Of this amount, only GHS258 is paid as a monthly allowance to each sweeper, while the company retains GHS592 for administrative purposes.

Manasseh argues that this setup is both unfair to the sweepers and riddled with discrepancies, particularly in the number of workers Zoomlion claims to employ versus the actual figures on the ground.

522025113247-j4eq2762gb-kofi-bentil-on-zoomlion

