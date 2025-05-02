ModernGhana logo
Go after those who approved Adu-Boahene’s ₵1.3M monthly Ghana Water deal too — Prof Azar to AG

FRI, 02 MAY 2025
Ghanaian legal scholar Professor Stephen Kwaku Asare, popularly known as Kwaku Azar, has weighed in on an alleged corruption scheme involving the former Director-General of the National Signals Bureau (NSB) and the Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL).

Speaking at a press briefing in Accra on Wednesday, April 30, Deputy Special Prosecutor Dr. Dominic Ayine revealed that investigators had uncovered a criminal enterprise allegedly led by former NSB boss Kwabena Adu Boahene and his associates.

Dr. Ayine explained that between 2020 and 2022, the GWCL paid GH¢1.3 million monthly for supposed secure internet services provided by the NSB.

However, investigations revealed that these payments were instead being diverted to a private company—BNC Communications—owned by the accused.

“Every two weeks, GH¢650,000 left Ghana Water’s account—not to NSB, but to BNC Communications,” Dr. Ayine stated.

Reacting to this in a social media post on Thursday, May 1, Prof. Azar urged the Attorney-General and law enforcement authorities to look beyond those allegedly receiving the money and probe those who approved the payments.

“The problem isn’t just who’s pocketing ₵1.3M a month from poor Ghana Water—it’s who’s permitting it. Follow the water,” he wrote.

Meanwhile, Adu Boahene—who has not yet been charged in the Ghana Water case—is currently facing trial in a separate $7 million scandal.

He is being prosecuted alongside his wife, Angela Adjei Boateng, Mildred Donkor (a former UNB Bank staff member), and Advantage Solutions Ltd.

The charges include stealing, defrauding by false pretences, causing financial loss to the state, money laundering, and use of public office for profit.

Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issuesPage: isaac-donkor-distinguished

