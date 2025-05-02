Agbodza urges cooperation on compensation as Kasoa-Cape Coast highway nears completion

Minister for Roads and Highways, Mr. Kwame Governs Agbodza, has appealed to residents and chiefs along the Kasoa–Cape Coast–Takoradi highway to cooperate with government regarding compensation issues as road construction progresses.

During a tour of ongoing and yet-to-commence road projects in the Central Region, Mr. Agbodza called on affected property owners to accept compensation offered by the government in good faith, emphasising that such cooperation is vital for the successful execution of road projects.

Speaking in an interview with Nana Tawiah, the Minister assured residents that the National Democratic Congress (NDC) government is committed to fixing all deprived roads captured in the national budget.

He noted that work on the Kasoa–Winneba–Cape Coast road is nearing completion and that several other critical road projects in the region would soon commence.

Despite the scrapping of revenue sources such as the e-levy and betting taxes, Mr. Agbodza stressed that the government has secured funding to complete these road projects.

He called for patience and trust in the NDC government led by President John Dramani Mahama.

“The people of the Central Region should have confidence in the NDC government. We will not turn our backs on them when it comes to road development,” he stated.

The Minister also pledged timely payment to contractors to enable them to return to project sites and resume work, blaming the previous New Patriotic Party administration for unpaid debts that forced many local contractors to abandon their work.

In a related development, the District Chief Executive for Ajumako Enyan Essiam, Mr. Andrews Kojo Duodu, reassured residents of his district that they have not been left out of the government’s road agenda.

He, together with the area’s MP, Mr Cassiel Ato Forson, is working closely with President Mahama to ensure all roads captured in the budget are completed.

Hon. Duodu criticised the NPP government for failing to construct any significant roads in the district, noting that most existing roads were built under previous NDC administrations.

He said the current poor state of roads has hindered farmers and drivers, causing food produce to go to waste due to inaccessibility.

“Under this NDC government, we will fix the roads. Farmers and drivers will no longer suffer. The Ajumako Enyan Essiam District will see real development,” he assured.

