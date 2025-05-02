ModernGhana logo
CJ Suspension: TUC urges President Mahama to hasten cautiously  

  Fri, 02 May 2025
The Ghana Trades Union Congress (TUC) has expressed concern about the suspension of Chief Justice Gertrude Torkornoo, following three petitions calling for her removal from office.

Mr. Joshua Ansah, TUC Secretary-General, urged President John Dramani Mahama to hasten slowly and cautiously on the matter.

Speaking at the 2025 National May Day Parade held at the Black Star Square, in Accra, Mr. Ansah said Organised Labour had been following events surrounding the President’s suspension of the Chief Justice.

“We have read bits and pieces of the petitions seeking the removal of the Chief Justice,” he said.

Mr. Ansah said Organised Labour was gravely concerned about this development.

“Mr. President, this process we have just begun sets the country and our democracy on a dangerous slippery slope from which we may not recover,” he said. “We advise, Mr. President that you hasten slowly and cautiously on this matter. Your decision on this matter will be consequential for our democracy.”

Touching on the May Day Celebration, Mr. Ansah said this year's May Day Celebration theme, “Resetting Pay and Working Conditions in Ghana – The Role of Stakeholders,” speaks directly to the critical moment they face as a nation and as workers.

He said it was a call for transformation, not only in how we value labour, but also in how they shape the future of work, wages, and welfare of the Ghanaian worker.

