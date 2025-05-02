ModernGhana logo
GAF to resume general releases of soldiers

  Fri, 02 May 2025
The Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) will resume the release of soldiers who have completed their authorised 30 years of service in May 2025.

“The Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) wishes to formally announce to the general public, that it will resume general releases of Soldiers who have completed their authorised years of service in accordance with GAF regulations,” a statement issued by Captain Veronica Arhin (Ghana Navy), Acting Director General Public Relations of GAF, stated.

It noted that the general release of soldiers had been suspended for five years in line with CI 129, which extended their terms of service.

Consequently, the first batch after the five-year suspension would be released in May 2025.

“This will involve the honourable release of distinguished personnel of the 1995- and 1996-year groups after successfully completing 30 years of meritorious service or having fully attained the compulsory retirement age in line with GAF Regulations,” the statement said.

Subsequent releases will continue as other year groups complete their service.

“GAF acknowledges and appreciates the sacrifices, professionalism, and loyalty demonstrated by members of these year groups throughout their careers,” it said.

The GAF highlighted their dedication to duty, even under challenging conditions, in safeguarding national sovereignty and stability.

“On the international front, these gallant men and women contributed immensely to global peace, and security which enhanced our dear nation’s reputation in numerous international peacekeeping missions under the umbrella of the United Nations or the African Union,” it added.

The statement said Lieutenant General William Agyapong, Chief of the Defence Staff, expressed gratitude on behalf of the President and Commander in Chief of GAF for their selfless service to the military and the country.

He also acknowledged the support of their families and wished them success in their future endeavours.

GNA

