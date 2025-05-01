Workers suffering but CSOs quiet because Mahama gave some of their leaders jobs — Minority

The Minority in Parliament has taken a swipe at civil society organisations (CSOs), accusing them of turning a blind eye to worsening labour conditions under the current National Democratic Congress (NDC) administration.

According to the New Patriotic Party (NPP) MPs, key gains made under the previous government to improve the welfare of Ghanaian workers have been eroded within just four months.

They cited mass dismissals of government appointees after December 2024 and what they described as an uninspiring increment in base pay.

In a statement issued on May 1 to mark International Workers’ Day, and signed by Mavis Nkansah-Boadu, Ranking Member on Parliament’s Committee on Employment, Labour and Pensions, the caucus said CSOs have gone quiet because some of their leaders have been appointed into the Mahama-led government.

“Today, unfortunately, the progress we have made as a nation is being undermined by the current administration’s mass termination of appointments. Workers’ rights are being stripped away before our eyes, and CSOs and labour unions are not protesting because some leaders of these unions have been appointed into the executive arm of government,” the statement said.

Touching on recent negotiations, the Minority claimed the government’s approach to the new minimum wage lacked transparency.

“Issues relating to the recent increase in the minimum wage have unsurprisingly fallen far short of expectations from the extensive stakeholder engagements since the government purposely ambushed negotiations,” they noted.

The caucus urged the government to honour the sacrifices of Ghanaian workers and pursue a path that prioritises their welfare.