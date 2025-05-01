ModernGhana logo
'Speak out when your bosses fail' – President Mahama tells public sector workers

  Thu, 01 May 2025
President John Dramani Mahama has called on public sector workers not to remain silent when their institutions are being mismanaged by leadership, urging them to be bold and vocal in protecting their jobs and the integrity of state enterprises.

Speaking at the 2025 May Day celebration at the Black Star Square in Accra, the President emphasized that state-owned enterprises belong to the people and must be protected by those who work within them.

He encouraged workers to challenge poor leadership and assured them of his full backing if they take a stand against mismanagement.

“Many of you have been working in atrociously managed state institutions over the last years,” Mahama said. “I urge you not to keep quiet when management is driving your enterprise into ruin. You are always the first to be affected by job losses when these institutions collapse.”

“Your enterprise where you work belongs to you, they guarantee you lifelong employment and so you must protect those enterprises. When things are going wrong do not be afraid to say so and as President, I will back and support you to set things right,” he added.

The President also reaffirmed his commitment to restoring confidence in the Ghanaian workforce and improving conditions of service across both the public and private sectors.

He revealed that his government would roll out comprehensive reforms aimed at ensuring timely salary payments, modernizing workplace conditions, and reducing bureaucratic inefficiencies that hamper productivity.

Addressing concerns about wage disparities in the public sector, Mahama announced that constitutional reforms would focus on creating an independent emolument commission.

“As part of the Constitution review, attention will be given to the establishment of an independent emolument commission that will determine a fair and equitable public wage structure so that we can bridge the unacceptable gap between the conditions of service of Article 71 office holders and other sections of workers within the public sector,” he said.

Mahama concluded by assuring workers that his government would stand by them in both hardship and prosperity, and that it would work to build a more just and productive environment for all.

-mynewsgh

