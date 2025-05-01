'Ghanaians drink when they're happy or sad, so why is GIHOC losing money' – Mahama asks

President John Dramani Mahama has called on workers in State-Owned Enterprises (SOEs) to take an active role in protecting the institutions they serve by speaking up against mismanagement and inefficiencies.

Addressing workers during the 2025 May Day celebration at the Independence Square in Accra, President Mahama expressed concern over the growing trend of once-profitable SOEs plunging into debt.

He made particular reference to GIHOC Distilleries, which, according to Finance Minister Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson, recorded a loss of GH₵25.1 million in 2022 and an additional GH₵25.5 million in 2023.

“How can you sell alcohol and be in debt?” Mahama asked rhetorically. “When I was President, GIHOC was making profit. Because Ghanaians, when we are happy, we drink alcohol, when we are sad, we drink alcohol, so how can an alcohol manufacturing company make losses?”

He urged workers to approach their duties with renewed energy and commitment, stressing that they have a responsibility to safeguard their enterprises.

“Protect the enterprises you work at. When things are going wrong, don’t be afraid to point them out,” Mahama emphasized. “Let us all, employers and employees, commit to fostering a spirit of collaboration, understanding, and mutual respect. Let us work together to create a more prosperous and equitable Ghana, where every citizen can contribute their talents and skills to national development.”

His comments come amid growing scrutiny of the performance of several SOEs, with stakeholders calling for accountability and improved management practices to ensure these institutions contribute meaningfully to national growth.

