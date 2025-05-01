ModernGhana logo
Agriculture Estate initiative will create 16,000 jobs – Dr. Otokunor

  Thu, 01 May 2025
Agriculture Director of Presidential Initiatives in Agriculture and Agribusiness, Dr. Peter Boamah Otokunor
THU, 01 MAY 2025
Director of Presidential Initiatives in Agriculture and Agribusiness, Dr. Peter Boamah Otokunor

Director of Presidential Initiatives in Agriculture and Agribusiness, Dr. Peter Boamah Otokunor, has announced plans by the government to commence the Youth Agriculture Estate Programme which is aimed at tackling youth unemployment through agriculture.

He made this pronouncement during his address at the CropLife Ghana Annual General Meeting for CEOs and Managing Directors, held at the Mensvic Grand Hotel in Accra.

According to Dr. Otokunor, the programme is designed to create thousands of stable employment opportunities for young people in the agricultural sector, particularly in high-value crops, poultry, and agro-processing.

"Youth unemployment currently on a high, which is driven largely by limited job opportunities, inadequate skills training, and restricted access to arable land, this initiative is tailored to address these gaps by creating stable employment for the youth in commercial agriculture," he said

The Youth Agriculture Estate Programme is expected to generate 16,000 direct jobs, targeting key sectors in agriculture, and will operate under a unique model involving state-led and private sector driven agricultural estate.

