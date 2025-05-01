ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
Thu, 01 May 2025 Agriculture

Government to commercialize Kenaf Jute production – Dr. Otokunor

  Thu, 01 May 2025
Dr. Peter Boamah Otokunor, Director of Presidential Initiatives in Agriculture and AgribusinessDr. Peter Boamah Otokunor, Director of Presidential Initiatives in Agriculture and Agribusiness

The Government of Ghana is set to commence commercial production of kenaf fiber as part of a strategic initiative to develop a sustainable jute value chain to create jobs and reduce Jute production.

Speaking at the CropLife Ghana Annual General Meeting for CEOs and Managing Directors, held at the Mensvic Grand Hotel in Accra, Dr. Peter Boamah Otokunor, Director of Presidential Initiatives in Agriculture and Agribusiness, revealed details of the upcoming project aimed at transforming the kenaf industry.

Dr. Otokunor bemoaned how Ghana spends several million of dollars importing jute sacks into the country. “I must state that Kenaf plants can be grown in every part of the country. Averagely every year, Ghana imports about 30 million jute sacks into the country every year which can be quantified to about 60 million dollars every year.

“What we’ve decided to do with the Jute Value Chain Development Initiative is to focus on developing the entire value chain. We are currently finalizing an agreement with private sector players to begin commercializing kenaf seed production,” he added

He stressed, “We’re looking at setting up cooperatives, providing them with training and input assistance so that we can produce kenaf fiber locally to feed the jute industry in Ghana.”

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Top Stories

48 minutes ago

Bawumia visits KNUST student stabbed during NPP thank your tour, donates GH¢50,000 for treatment Bawumia visits KNUST student stabbed during NPP thank your tour, donates GH¢50,0...

50 minutes ago

Speak out when your bosses fail – President Mahama tells public sector workers 'Speak out when your bosses fail' – President Mahama tells public sector workers

50 minutes ago

Ghanaians drink when theyre happy or sad, so why is GIHOC losing money – Mahama asks 'Ghanaians drink when they're happy or sad, so why is GIHOC losing money' – Maha...

55 minutes ago

Adu Boahen diverted GHS1.5million monthly from Ghana Water Company Limited — AG reveals Adu Boahen diverted GHS1.5million monthly from Ghana Water Company Limited — AG ...

1 hour ago

May Day: It is not my intention to privatize ECG but we have to do something drastic to prevent total collapse – President Mahama May Day: 'It is not my intention to privatize ECG but we have to do something dr...

1 hour ago

“I’m ready to walk in the mud with you” – AG Ayine fires back A Plus over corruption claims “I’m ready to walk in the mud with you” – AG Ayine fires back A Plus over corrup...

2 hours ago

Director of Presidential Initiatives in Agriculture and Agribusiness, Dr. Peter Boamah Otokunor Agriculture Estate initiative will create 16,000 jobs – Dr. Otokunor

2 hours ago

President John Dramani Mahama Galamsey fight is a complex one but we’ll not give up — Mahama

3 hours ago

Renowned Ghanaian legal practitioner, Professor Stephen Kwaku Asare We need credible, well-resourced and independent Supreme Court, not a bloated on...

3 hours ago

CJ’s suspension: Mahama has not breached any provision of the Constitution — AG to GBA CJ’s suspension: Mahama has not breached any provision of the Constitution — AG ...

Just in....

Do you support the suspension and removal of Chief Justice Gertrude Torkornoo?

Started: 01-05-2025 | Ends: 01-06-2025
body-container-line