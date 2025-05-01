Government to commercialize Kenaf Jute production – Dr. Otokunor

Dr. Peter Boamah Otokunor, Director of Presidential Initiatives in Agriculture and Agribusiness

The Government of Ghana is set to commence commercial production of kenaf fiber as part of a strategic initiative to develop a sustainable jute value chain to create jobs and reduce Jute production.

Speaking at the CropLife Ghana Annual General Meeting for CEOs and Managing Directors, held at the Mensvic Grand Hotel in Accra, Dr. Peter Boamah Otokunor, Director of Presidential Initiatives in Agriculture and Agribusiness, revealed details of the upcoming project aimed at transforming the kenaf industry.

Dr. Otokunor bemoaned how Ghana spends several million of dollars importing jute sacks into the country. “I must state that Kenaf plants can be grown in every part of the country. Averagely every year, Ghana imports about 30 million jute sacks into the country every year which can be quantified to about 60 million dollars every year.

“What we’ve decided to do with the Jute Value Chain Development Initiative is to focus on developing the entire value chain. We are currently finalizing an agreement with private sector players to begin commercializing kenaf seed production,” he added

He stressed, “We’re looking at setting up cooperatives, providing them with training and input assistance so that we can produce kenaf fiber locally to feed the jute industry in Ghana.”