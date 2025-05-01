ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

DRC seeks to remove ex-president Kabila's immunity from prosecution

By RFI
Europe REUTERS/ - Siphiwe Sibeko
THU, 01 MAY 2025
© REUTERS/ - Siphiwe Sibeko

The government of the Democratic Republic of Congo has asked the senate to lift the immunity of former president Joseph Kabila, who has been accused of helping the armed rebel group M23 and has indicated he will return to the country.

Democratic Republic of Congo's (DRC) President Felix Tshisekedi has accused Kabila of preparing "an insurrection" and backing an alliance that includes the M23 armed group fighting government forces in the east of the country.

"The Congolese judiciary has gathered the most tangible and irrefutable evidence supporting the clear involvement, the direct participation of senator for life Joseph Kabila in war crimes, crimes against humanity and the massacres of peaceful citizens," justice minister Constant Mutamba told reporters on Wednesday.

Rwanda and DR Congo hopeful for peace talks this week under US mediation

As a former president, Kabila holds the title of "senator for life", which allows immunity from prosecution.

Mutamba said this immunity could be removed with the approval of the senate, and that his ministry ordered the armed forces general auditor to file a request with the senate, seeking its “authorisation for prosecution and the lifting of immunities” so that Kabila can be tried by the High Military Court.

M23, which Kinshasa, United Nations experts and several international powers have said is backed by Rwanda, has taken the key cities of Goma and Bukavu since the beginning of this year.

It is unclear how the senate, which is dominated by the president's party, will decide on the issue, amid calls for scaling back violence and international mediation in the conflict with M23.

Fears for political stability as Joseph Kabila plans return to DRC

Kabila, who left DRC before the last presidential election in 2023 and went to South Africa, has announced his intention to return to the country, to address the security situation in the east.

Last week, authorities suspended his People's Party for Reconstruction and Democracy, accusing it of maintaining "complicit silence" over the M23 advance.

(with AFP)

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Top Stories

48 minutes ago

Bawumia visits KNUST student stabbed during NPP thank your tour, donates GH¢50,000 for treatment Bawumia visits KNUST student stabbed during NPP thank your tour, donates GH¢50,0...

50 minutes ago

Speak out when your bosses fail – President Mahama tells public sector workers 'Speak out when your bosses fail' – President Mahama tells public sector workers

50 minutes ago

Ghanaians drink when theyre happy or sad, so why is GIHOC losing money – Mahama asks 'Ghanaians drink when they're happy or sad, so why is GIHOC losing money' – Maha...

55 minutes ago

Adu Boahen diverted GHS1.5million monthly from Ghana Water Company Limited — AG reveals Adu Boahen diverted GHS1.5million monthly from Ghana Water Company Limited — AG ...

1 hour ago

May Day: It is not my intention to privatize ECG but we have to do something drastic to prevent total collapse – President Mahama May Day: 'It is not my intention to privatize ECG but we have to do something dr...

1 hour ago

“I’m ready to walk in the mud with you” – AG Ayine fires back A Plus over corruption claims “I’m ready to walk in the mud with you” – AG Ayine fires back A Plus over corrup...

2 hours ago

Director of Presidential Initiatives in Agriculture and Agribusiness, Dr. Peter Boamah Otokunor Agriculture Estate initiative will create 16,000 jobs – Dr. Otokunor

2 hours ago

President John Dramani Mahama Galamsey fight is a complex one but we’ll not give up — Mahama

3 hours ago

Renowned Ghanaian legal practitioner, Professor Stephen Kwaku Asare We need credible, well-resourced and independent Supreme Court, not a bloated on...

3 hours ago

CJ’s suspension: Mahama has not breached any provision of the Constitution — AG to GBA CJ’s suspension: Mahama has not breached any provision of the Constitution — AG ...

Just in....

Do you support the suspension and removal of Chief Justice Gertrude Torkornoo?

Started: 01-05-2025 | Ends: 01-06-2025
body-container-line