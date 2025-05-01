What Brains Does A Plus Have to ‘Reset’ Dr. Dominic Ayine’s?

The recent altercation between controversial social commentator A Plus and the Attorney General, Dr. Dominic Ayine, has once again exposed the depths of political discourse in Ghana. Soon after, A Plus and a former Sports Minister were released by the Rt. Hon. Speaker to be interrogated by security agencies within Parliament, A Plus took to social media to label the Attorney General a "thief" and vowed to expose him.

Dr. Ayine, unfazed by the baseless allegations, responded boldly at the second AG Meet the Press session, daring A Plus to provide evidence to substantiate his claims. Instead of rising to the occasion with facts, A Plus descended into the gutter of insults, calling the respected legal luminary an "old f**l" and threatening to "reset his brain." Such language is not only uncouth but also beneath the dignity of public discourse in a nation that prides itself on democratic values.

What Brains Does A Plus Possess to Reset a Legal Scholar’s Mind?

Dr. Dominic Ayine is a distinguished legal scholar, a former Deputy Attorney General, and a man of impeccable intellectual standing. His contributions to Ghana’s legal and political landscape are well-documented. For A Plus, whose poor showing during the 2025 budget debate exposed his lack of substantive knowledge, to claim he can "reset" the brain of such an accomplished individual is not only laughable but also a testament to his intellectual bankruptcy.

If A Plus indeed possesses damning evidence against the Attorney General as he claims, why has he failed to present it? Instead of engaging in mudslinging, he should heed Dr. Ayine’s challenge and produce his so-called proof. His refusal to do so only confirms that his allegations are nothing more than cheap propaganda aimed at tarnishing the reputation of a man who has served Ghana with distinction.

A Plus Should Focus on Self-Improvement, Not Insults

A Plus must understand that in the court of public opinion, credibility is earned through facts, not insults. His recent conduct, both in Parliament and on social media, reveals a man more interested in theatrics than in substantive debate. If he wishes to be taken seriously, he must elevate his discourse and back his claims with evidence.

To the Attorney General, my advice is simple: Do not be distracted. Dr. Ayine must remain focused on his mandate to prosecute corruption and ensure that the nation’s looters are brought to book, as promised by H.E. John Mahama. Engaging in petty exchanges with A Plus only gives him the attention he desperately craves. The question I want to ask A Plus is that, has he taken any money in the ongoing NSS ghost scandal? He should give us a break from his insulting spree!

Conclusion: A Plus Must Cease His Uncivilized Attacks

Ghana’s political space must not be reduced to a playground for insults and character assassination. A Plus must desist from his unparliamentary vituperations and recognize that Dr. Ayine is not a man to be bullied into silence. If A Plus insists on trading insults, he should be prepared for the legal and public backlash that will follow.

The Attorney General has already promised consequences, and A Plus would do well to tread carefully. Ghana deserves better than such crude exchanges. We demand accountability, not theatrics.