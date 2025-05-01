Gomoa DCEs pledge development during courtesy call on traditional leaders

The three District Chief Executives (DCEs) of Gomoa in the Central Region on Tuesday paid a courtesy call on the Omanhene of the Gomoa Ajumako Traditional Area, Obrempong Nyanful Krampah XI, and his council of chiefs.

Their visit aimed to seek support and collaboration in delivering on the Reset Ghana Agenda.

The delegation included the DCE for Gomoa East, Hon. Margaret Naana Ackom; DCE for Gomoa Central, Hon. Hackman Kobina Aidoo; and DCE for Gomoa West, Hon. Alhaji Mohammed Kassim.

According to the DCEs, the purpose of the visit was to formally request the backing of Obrempong Nyanful Krampah XI and the Traditional Council as they begin to implement the Reset Ghana Agenda, which focuses on enhancing human development and infrastructure across the three districts serving the people of Gomoaman.

The three executives, nominated by His Excellency President John Dramani Mahama, each secured unanimous confirmation from their respective Assembly Members—receiving 100% approval, a mark of strong confidence in their leadership.

Obrempong Nyanful Krampah XI, in response, advised the DCEs to remain focused and avoid actions that would derail the Reset Ghana Agenda led by President Mahama’s administration.

He reminded them of the traditional council’s longstanding support, stating: "We have been with you in Gomoa and need not to be told about numerous problems facing the people."

Highlighting key challenges, he said, "The major once are Roads, unemployment among the youth, fallen standard of education, hard drugs abuse, teenage pregnancies, poverty and petty thievery and other criminal activities mostly by foreigners who have trooped into Gomoa land."

He added that these issues have contributed to growing insecurity: "This situation is causing insecurity leading to killing of innocent people especially Okada Riders. The Security Council must be up and doing to assure investors who are willing to invest in Gomoa to create jobs for our teeming unemployed youth."

Obrempong encouraged the DCEs to partner with the area’s Members of Parliament, noting, "Work closely with the 3 Members of Parliament for Reset Ghana Agenda to become a reality in Gomoa. We need human and infrastructure development, economic empowerment."

He urged them to be proactive champions of progress: "Be ambassadors for the development of your respective District. We (Nananom) want to see development in all sectors of the economy in Gomoa through your tenure as DCE in your jurisdiction."

Obrempong also called for improved internal revenue generation: "Revamp revenue mobilisation in your Assemblies to facilitate development rather than always waiting for the Central Government for Common Fund to start projects," assuring the chiefs' willingness to support and monitor revenue activities.

Divisional chiefs, including Nana Esoun Abonyi Kwaata II (Esihene), Nana Odum Amanfo IV (Amankorahene), Nana Kojo Idan IX (Apasamakahene), and Nana Kojo Quansah (Akyeamehene), also pledged their support. However, they advised the DCEs to remain humble and avoid arrogance.

In turn, the DCEs promised to work diligently and in close collaboration with Obrempong Nyanful Krampah XI and the Nananom to restore the vibrancy and dignity of Gomoa East, Central, and West.