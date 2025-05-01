ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
Thu, 01 May 2025 Social News

Gomoa DCEs pledge development during courtesy call on traditional leaders

By Benedict Kweku Nkrumah || Contributor
Gomoa DCEs pledge development during courtesy call on traditional leaders

The three District Chief Executives (DCEs) of Gomoa in the Central Region on Tuesday paid a courtesy call on the Omanhene of the Gomoa Ajumako Traditional Area, Obrempong Nyanful Krampah XI, and his council of chiefs.

Their visit aimed to seek support and collaboration in delivering on the Reset Ghana Agenda.

The delegation included the DCE for Gomoa East, Hon. Margaret Naana Ackom; DCE for Gomoa Central, Hon. Hackman Kobina Aidoo; and DCE for Gomoa West, Hon. Alhaji Mohammed Kassim.

According to the DCEs, the purpose of the visit was to formally request the backing of Obrempong Nyanful Krampah XI and the Traditional Council as they begin to implement the Reset Ghana Agenda, which focuses on enhancing human development and infrastructure across the three districts serving the people of Gomoaman.

The three executives, nominated by His Excellency President John Dramani Mahama, each secured unanimous confirmation from their respective Assembly Members—receiving 100% approval, a mark of strong confidence in their leadership.

Obrempong Nyanful Krampah XI, in response, advised the DCEs to remain focused and avoid actions that would derail the Reset Ghana Agenda led by President Mahama’s administration.

He reminded them of the traditional council’s longstanding support, stating: "We have been with you in Gomoa and need not to be told about numerous problems facing the people."

Highlighting key challenges, he said, "The major once are Roads, unemployment among the youth, fallen standard of education, hard drugs abuse, teenage pregnancies, poverty and petty thievery and other criminal activities mostly by foreigners who have trooped into Gomoa land."

He added that these issues have contributed to growing insecurity: "This situation is causing insecurity leading to killing of innocent people especially Okada Riders. The Security Council must be up and doing to assure investors who are willing to invest in Gomoa to create jobs for our teeming unemployed youth."

Obrempong encouraged the DCEs to partner with the area’s Members of Parliament, noting, "Work closely with the 3 Members of Parliament for Reset Ghana Agenda to become a reality in Gomoa. We need human and infrastructure development, economic empowerment."

He urged them to be proactive champions of progress: "Be ambassadors for the development of your respective District. We (Nananom) want to see development in all sectors of the economy in Gomoa through your tenure as DCE in your jurisdiction."

Obrempong also called for improved internal revenue generation: "Revamp revenue mobilisation in your Assemblies to facilitate development rather than always waiting for the Central Government for Common Fund to start projects," assuring the chiefs' willingness to support and monitor revenue activities.

Divisional chiefs, including Nana Esoun Abonyi Kwaata II (Esihene), Nana Odum Amanfo IV (Amankorahene), Nana Kojo Idan IX (Apasamakahene), and Nana Kojo Quansah (Akyeamehene), also pledged their support. However, they advised the DCEs to remain humble and avoid arrogance.

In turn, the DCEs promised to work diligently and in close collaboration with Obrempong Nyanful Krampah XI and the Nananom to restore the vibrancy and dignity of Gomoa East, Central, and West.

Disclaimer:  ModernGhana is not responsible for the accuracy or reliability of this report and its content. More Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Please note that ModernGhana is not responsible for the accuracy or reliability of this report and its content.

As a content curation and syndication platform, we ethically select and publish news articles from various credible online sources that we believe will be of interest to our readers.

We publish four types of content on a daily basis: Curated content, Syndicated content, User-generated content and Original content.

Our curated content consists of carefully chosen articles from reputable websites, which are properly credited and linked back to the original source to drive traffic.

Syndicated content is provided to us by other websites looking to increase their readership and expand their brand awareness. User-generated content includes opinion pieces and contributions from our dedicated readers, which we publish for the benefit of our diverse audience.

Additionally, we produce original content through our team of experienced journalists and correspondents from across the country. It is important to note that the opinions expressed on this platform do not necessarily reflect our own views. We value freedom of speech and therefore, may publish opinions that may not align with our own or those of our readers.

We understand that some opinions may be objectionable to some individuals, but we believe in upholding the principle of absolute freedom of speech. If you do not agree with this principle, we kindly advise you not to visit our website.

READ MORE

Top Stories

47 minutes ago

President John Dramani Mahama Galamsey fight is a complex one but we’ll not give up — Mahama

2 hours ago

Renowned Ghanaian legal practitioner, Professor Stephen Kwaku Asare We need credible, well-resourced and independent Supreme Court, not a bloated on...

2 hours ago

CJ’s suspension: Mahama has not breached any provision of the Constitution — AG to GBA CJ’s suspension: Mahama has not breached any provision of the Constitution — AG ...

2 hours ago

Armed robbers storm Yeji-Kumasi highway, kills motorbike rider attempting to flee Armed robbers storm Yeji-Kumasi highway, kills motorbike rider attempting to fle...

2 hours ago

Burkina Be community in Ghana solidarise with President Traor after foiled coup attempt Burkina Be community in Ghana solidarise with President Traoré after foiled coup...

3 hours ago

Totobi Quakyi, Charlotte Osei, Baba Jamal, others appointed to Board of Ghana Gas Company Totobi Quakyi, Charlotte Osei, Baba Jamal, others appointed to Board of Ghana Ga...

3 hours ago

Fears are growing in Mali that the ruling military junta wants to dissolve all political parties. By - (AFP) Mali's political parties speak out against dissolution threat

3 hours ago

Mahama can’t be misled like some former President — Attorney General jabs Akufo-Addo Mahama can’t be misled like some former President — Attorney General jabs Akufo-...

3 hours ago

A Plus taking the calm nature of AG Dr. Ayine for weakness — Edudzi Tamakloe A Plus taking the calm nature of AG Dr. Ayine for weakness — Edudzi Tamakloe

Just in....

Do you support the suspension and removal of Chief Justice Gertrude Torkornoo?

Started: 01-05-2025 | Ends: 01-06-2025
body-container-line