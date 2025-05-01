ModernGhana logo
Berekum MCE Fatimatu Abubakar orders evacuation of old-age Berekum-Zongo refuse dumpsite

Hajia Fatimatu Abubakar, the Berekum Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) has ordered the evacuation of an old-age refuse dumpsite at the Berekum Zongo community to improve sanitation.

She asked the Assembly engineers to use the earth moving machines of the District Road Improvement Programme (DRIP) distributed by the previous administration, to the various Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDAs), to clear the dumpsite.

In an interview with the media, Hajia Abubakar noted that the dumpsite had become a nuisance and could lead to the outbreak of communicable diseases in the neighbourhood.

She reaffirmed the Assembly's commitment to improve sanitation situation in the municipality, to prevent the spread of diseases and cautioned the residents to desist from throwing their refuse on the site.

Hajia also congratulated both formal and informal sector workers for their contributions towards holistic national development, as the nation marked the annual Workers’ Day (May Day 2025).

GNA

