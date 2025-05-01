We need credible, well-resourced and independent Supreme Court, not a bloated one — Prof Azar

Renowned Ghanaian legal practitioner, Professor Stephen Kwaku Asare, affectionately known as Kwaku Azar, has expressed disappointment over the recent nomination of additional justices to the Supreme Court.

Acting under Article 144(2) of the 1992 Constitution, President John Dramani Mahama, on Wednesday, April 30, nominated seven Court of Appeal judges for consideration for appointment to the apex court.

A letter addressed to Acting Chief Justice Paul Baffoe-Bonnie listed the nominees as Justice Sir Dennis Dominic Adjei, Justice Gbiel Simon Suurbaareh, Justice Senyo Dzamefe, Justice Kweku Tawiah Ackaah-Boafo, Justice Philip Bright Mensah, Justice Janapare Bartels-Kodwo, and Justice Hafisata Amaleboba.

According to Prof Azar, although the move may be seen as an attempt to restore balance to a bench previously packed with NPP sympathisers under former President Akufo-Addo, genuine reform is what the judiciary needs.

He argued that expanding the bench to nineteen justices raises concerns about judicial efficiency, stating that larger panels tend to struggle with coordination, timely deliberation, consensus building, coherent judgments, panel manipulation, and individual accountability.

“The likely result is fragmented opinions, delays in decision-making, and a further dilution of institutional clarity at a time when public trust in the judiciary is already fragile,” he observed.

Prof Azar stressed that the country does not need a bloated bench but rather a credible, well-resourced, and independent Supreme Court.

He called for restraint, fidelity to constitutional procedures, and a renewed focus on meaningful reform—not symbolic expansion.

“The integrity of our judiciary must not be sacrificed on the altar of political expedience or damage control,” he stated.