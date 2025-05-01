ModernGhana logo
CJ’s suspension: Mahama has not breached any provision of the Constitution — AG to GBA

THU, 01 MAY 2025

The Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Dr. Dominic Ayine, has disagreed with the Ghana Bar Association (GBA) over its call on President John Dramani Mahama to revoke the suspension of Chief Justice Gertrude Esaaba Torkornoo.

The GBA, at its mid-year conference held on April 26, issued a five-point resolution addressing major national and professional concerns, including the Chief Justice’s suspension, the protracted Bawku conflict, and the unresolved parliamentary election in Ablekuma North.

In its resolution, the association argued that the President’s suspension of the Chief Justice was unlawful.

It contended that President Mahama, who is not a judicial officer, lacked the constitutional authority to take such action without a clearly defined regulatory framework, as stipulated in Article 296 of the 1992 Constitution of Ghana.

But reacting to the demand at a press briefing on Wednesday, April 30, the Attorney General insisted that neither the President nor the institutions involved breached any constitutional provision.

He therefore maintained that the call for the President to reverse the suspension lacks merit.

“The President and the institutions involved have acted constitutionally. They have not breached any provision of the Constitution.

“Legal Counsel to the President and everyone involved have been very careful to ensure that the Constitution and laws of this country are obeyed at every step the President has taken. We believe he has not violated the Constitution, and there is no reason why he should reverse his decision,” said Dr. Ayine.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issuesPage: isaac-donkor-distinguished

