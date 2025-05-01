Bono East: Eight confirmed dead in accident on Yeji-Kumasi highway, 11 others in critical condition

Eight people are confirmed dead in a tragic crash that happened on the Yeji-Kumasi Highway in the Pru East District of the Bono East Region.

The accident left 11 others in critical condition.

The Ghana News Agency (GNA) gathered that the bodies had since been deposited at the Yeji St Mathias Hospital mortuary and the injured were also responding to treatment at the same hospital.

Mr Abdul Nasir Dauda, the Pru East District Chief Executive, who confirmed the incident, expressed his condolences to the bereaved families and urged drivers to avoid speeding on the road.

He said the crash which involved a Mini Bus with registration AS 4360-23 with 19 passengers on board and traveling from Ejura in the Ashanti Region to Yeji occurred at the Nyumuase portion of the highway.

During a visit to the hospital, one of the victims told the GNA that the passengers were all businessmen engaged in cattle business.

He said they were returning from the Ejura market to Yeji when the driver lost control of the vehicle.

