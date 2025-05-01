Council of State has failed Ghana’s democracy — Minority Leader

Minority Leader in Parliament and MP for Effutu, Alexander Kwamena Afenyo-Markin

The Minority Leader in Parliament and MP for Effutu, Alexander Kwamena Afenyo-Markin, has taken a swipe at the Council of State.

According to the New Patriotic Party (NPP) lawmaker, who is also a lawyer, the Council has failed in its duty to protect and uphold Ghana’s democratic principles.

“Our Council of State has failed our democracy,” the MP wrote in a Facebook post on Thursday, May 1, as sighted by ModernGhana News.

His comment comes in the wake of the suspension of Chief Justice Her Ladyship Gertrude Esaaba Torkonoo.

President John Dramani Mahama, acting on the advice of the Council of State, suspended the Chief Justice on Tuesday, April 22, after a prima facie case was established in petitions seeking her removal from office.

A five-member committee has since been set up by the President to investigate the allegations and recommend whether she should be reinstated or dismissed.

However, some members of the public believe the petitions lacked merit and did not meet the threshold for a prima facie case.

Some opposition political parties, led by the NPP, have also announced a demonstration on May 5 to demand the reversal of the suspension, calling it an attempt to undermine judicial independence.