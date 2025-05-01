'President Mahama doing a lot of things that are alien to the constitutional order' — Akufo-Addo’s lawyer

Kow Essuman, a former legal counsel to ex-President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has criticised President John Dramani Mahama over the procedure used in the latest nomination of Supreme Court justices.

Acting under Article 144(2) of the 1992 Constitution, President Mahama, on Wednesday, April 30, nominated seven Court of Appeal judges for consideration for appointment to the apex court.

A letter addressed to Acting Chief Justice Paul Baffoe-Bonnie listed Justice Sir Dennis Dominic Adjei, Justice Gbiel Simon Suurbaareh, Justice Senyo Dzamefe, Justice Kweku Tawiah Ackaah-Boafo, Justice Philip Bright Mensah, Justice Janapare Bartels-Kodwo, and Justice Hafisata Amaleboba as the nominees.

However, Mr Essuman has described the method used by the Secretary to the President — in writing directly to the Chairman of the Judicial Council — as alien to the long-standing practice of Supreme Court appointments.

“In practice, the President notifies the Attorney-General of his nominations. The Attorney-General then attends the Judicial Council meeting and submits the President’s nominations,” he explained.

“If the Judicial Council finds the nominees suitable, the Council will advise the President accordingly. President Mahama has, in the past, ignored the Judicial Council’s advice,” he added.

Mr Essuman further argued that, “President Mahama is doing a lot of things that are alien to the constitutional order, the rule of law, legal practice, and the independence of the judiciary.”