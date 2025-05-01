ModernGhana logo
'Addressing the nomination of Supreme Court justices to Chief Justice wrong' — Akufo-Addo’s lawyer to Mahama

Kow Essuman, a former legal counsel to ex-President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has faulted President John Dramani Mahama for directing the nomination of Supreme Court justices to the Acting Chief Justice instead of the appropriate constitutional channel.

He argued that the President’s letter, sent through the Secretary to the President to the Chairman of the Judicial Council, bypasses the standard process and undermines legal tradition.

“In practice, the President notifies the Attorney-General of his nominations. The Attorney-General then attends the Judicial Council meeting and submits the President’s nominations,” he explained.

“If the Judicial Council finds the nominees suitable, the Council will advise the President accordingly. President Mahama has, in the past, ignored the Judicial Council’s advice,” he added.

Mr Essuman maintained that such actions by the President are inconsistent with established legal procedures.

“President Mahama is doing a lot of things that are alien to the constitutional order, the rule of law, legal practice, and the independence of the judiciary,” he stated.

His criticism follows President Mahama’s April 30 letter, acting under Article 144(2) of the 1992 Constitution, in which he nominated seven Court of Appeal judges for appointment to the Supreme Court.

The nominees are Justice Sir Dennis Dominic Adjei, Justice Gbiel Simon Suurbaareh, Justice Senyo Dzamefe, Justice Kweku Tawiah Ackaah-Boafo, Justice Philip Bright Mensah, Justice Janapare Bartels-Kodwo, and Justice Hafisata Amaleboba.

Comments

Ato Kwamena | 5/1/2025 2:35:20 PM

Even the NPP's fake lawyer by name Akufo-Addo, appointed the highest number of judges to the Supreme Court without any questioning, so why are you talking about Mahama? A good government is in power, the NPP will never come back to power even after two decades.

